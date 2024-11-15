Hurts cleared to return after being evaluated for concussion 

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks for a receiver against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts has been cleared to play the second half against the Commanders.

The Eagles starting quarterback was evaluated for a concussion but was cleared to return, according to an announcement in the press box at the start of the third quarter.

Hurts took a trip to the blue medical tent late in the second quarter before jogging into the tunnel, catching up with the rest of his teammates on their way to the locker room. The Eagles trailed 7-3 at halftime.

Early in the game, it looked like Hurts had his helmet slammed into the turf when he was sacked for a big loss on a trick play. But Hurts wasn’t evaluated for a while after that.

Hurts had a rough first half. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 101 yards and was sacked twice. He also missed some open throws.

After halftime, Hurts jogged out of the tunnel and hopped on a stationary bike on the sideline.

