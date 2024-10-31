Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

John DeFilippo on Hurts' progression, Pederson's returns and Eagles 2024 chances

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Share

Before Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia this weekend, John Clark sits down with former Eagles QB coach, John DeFilippo to discuss an array of topics:

0:40 - Jalen Hurts getting more comfortable with Kellen Moore
3:35 - "I'm glad I'm not defending the Eagles right now!"
4:51 - The Eagles schedule setting up nicely as the season goes on
14:55 - What has made Saquon Barkley so impressive this season?
18:20 - Where do the Eagles rank in the NFC?
23:09 - It's been impressive to see Nick Sirianni take a step back to his other coaches
30:31 - Reminiscing on 2017/2018 season as Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia this weekend

in the NFL

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | SpotifyPandoraSimplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Takeoff with John ClarkEagles news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us