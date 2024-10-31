Before Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia this weekend, John Clark sits down with former Eagles QB coach, John DeFilippo to discuss an array of topics:

0:40 - Jalen Hurts getting more comfortable with Kellen Moore

3:35 - "I'm glad I'm not defending the Eagles right now!"

4:51 - The Eagles schedule setting up nicely as the season goes on

14:55 - What has made Saquon Barkley so impressive this season?

18:20 - Where do the Eagles rank in the NFC?

23:09 - It's been impressive to see Nick Sirianni take a step back to his other coaches

30:31 - Reminiscing on 2017/2018 season as Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia this weekend

