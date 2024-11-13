Jordan Mailata recounts recovery process as he nears return

Jordan Mailata is tired of watching.

The Eagles’ starting left tackle has been in Injured Reserve the last four weeks with a hamstring injury but is nearing a return after the Eagles activated his practice window earlier this week.

During the four games without Mailata, the Eagles have gone 4-0 but it’ll be a big boost to get back their starting left tackle, who was playing at a Pro Bowl level before the injury.

“I just don’t want to be the reason that we lose,” Mailata said. “Because this streak is awesome. I’m very eager. I’m an eager beaver. But I’m excited, again, if the opportunity comes this week, I’ll be there. If it’s not my time, then I’ll be there next week.”

The Eagles have just a few days to prepare to host the Commanders on Thursday Night Football and aren’t even having any full practices this week. After activating Mailata’s practice window, they also opened up a roster spot when they waived tight end Jack Stoll and Mailata has been listed as a full participant on the injury report. So there are signs that Mailata will be ready to play against the Commanders on Thursday.

But the giant left tackle on Tuesday couldn’t fully commit to a return this week.

“Not too sure yet,” Mailata said. “We’re just taking it day by day so far.”

Without any real practices this week, what will Mailata need to find out before he knows he’s ready to play on Thursday?

“Just a ton more reps, knock the rust off,” Mailata said. “Gotta feel confident stepping on that field. Again, I trust in the trainers and the program that they’ve set up for me in order to get back for this game. We’re just ticking off boxes just to get back on the field.”

In Mailata’s absence, veteran Fred Johnson filled in at left tackle and did an admirable job. Mailata said he texted Johnson money bags before and after games. Johnson is set to be a free agent after this season and probably made himself some money with his performance.

Mailata was also around during meetings to offer up any tips he could to his replacement.

“Fred did an amazing job,” Mailata said. “I don’t need to say anything. Fred is awesome, man. I love him. I love him to death, man. He stepped up. That’s a credit to Fred and a credit to [offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland] for preparing him that way.”

As well as Johnson played, it would be nice to get Mailata back. He is PFF’s No. 3 ranked offensive tackle in the NFL this season. In five games, Mailata had given up just one sack and eight total pressures. In the last four games, Johnson has given up 5 sacks and 14 pressures.

Mailata injured his hamstring early in the fourth quarter against the Browns after dealing with Myles Garrett for three quarters. As far as hamstring injuries go, this was a significant one. Mailata was seen after the game on crutches and because of the type of injury, it took a while for his rehab to even begin.

On Tuesday, Mailata estimated that for the first week and a half to two weeks, they “didn’t do jack all” in rehab. He just had to communicate with the training staff until they could attack the rehab. During the whole process, Mailata still went to meetings to help his teammates but also to make sure he kept up on everything happening so that when he was ready to return it would be seamless.

What did Mailata miss most in the last four weeks?

“The team,” Mailata said. “Not traveling with the team hurt. When I was at the kelly green game, I was losing my mind I was so happy. I was so happy just to be at the sideline, just to be a part of it, be around the boys.”

When Mailata wasn’t able to travel to the road games, he watched his team play with his wife at home. He would get emotional watching on TV.

“I don’t like watching the games on the couch — I’ll put it that way,” he said. “That was tough to watch.”

