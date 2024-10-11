Off to a fantastic start, Jordan Mailata faces huge test vs. Browns

Jordan Mailata is off to the best start in his career but he’s going to face a huge challenge on Sunday at the Linc.

Myles Garrett is coming to town.

And the reigning Defensive Player of the Year just doesn’t seem to have any weaknesses.

“When you find a weak spot, let me know,” Mailata said this week. “I’d love to know. It’s hard to find a weak spot in Myles’ game because the guy is a specimen. But we have a good game plan this week.”

Despite battling through a few injuries so far this season and despite the Browns’ lack of team success, Garrett has been disruptive as ever. Through five games, the five-time Pro Bowler has 4 sacks, 8 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles and 4 tackles for loss. While Garrett does rush from both sides, he mostly lines up on the right side of the defensive line. That sets up a battle with Mailata on Sunday.

Garrett already has 27 total pressures this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats and his get-off time of 0.67 seconds ranks second in the NFL.

“I don’t even need to say anything,” Mailata said. “His film is a great example. I don’t need to say anything about him. Just watch the film and see how explosive he is, how reactive he is. He has the fastest get-off in the league. That sticks out and then you see the length he plays with, the strength he plays with. Dude has high football IQ.”

Mailata and Garrett got to know each other in 2022 and 2023 when the Eagles and Browns held joint practices, first in Berea, Ohio, and then in Philadelphia. They got a chance to face each other during practices and then spent time after practice going over even more tips.

What does Mailata remember about facing Garrett?

“That was a long day. That was a long day,” Mailata said. “It’s been a few years. I’d like to think I got better.”

Mailata said Garrett was able to give him tips about what he looks for from an offensive tackle during the rush — so where the tackle shoots his hands and where the tackle’s hips are during a pass blocking set.

Those tips have helped Mailata. And he has worked to incorporate what he’s learned from Garrett in recent seasons.

“Pretty valuable,” Mailata said. “It’s pretty valuable to get all those tips from him.”

Garrett, 28, was the first overall pick back in 2017 and has lived up to that draft status. He has been an All-Pro three times, a Pro Bowler five times and has had double digit sacks in each of the last six seasons.

But Mailata is no slouch either.

Through four games, Mailata has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. The 27-year-old has given up just one sack and seven hurries in 163 pass blocking snaps this season. ProFootballFocus has Mailata ranked as the third-best tackle in the entire league.

But he hasn’t faced a test quite like Garrett yet this season.

“It was such a unique situation because he’s one of the best dudes out there,” Mailata said. “We’d sit there and talk forever to him. I think that’s what makes him such a bad-a— player. He’s such a nice dude and then you go out on the field and he’s a nice dude and he’s trying to kill you at the same time.”

Mailata really seemed to enjoy getting to know Garrett after joint practices in recent years.

But they haven’t kept it touch.

“No, that’s my fault,” Mailata said. “I haven’t reached out to him. He told me to reach out after the practice and I got his number but I haven’t texted him back. I’ve been busy.”

They’ll finally get a chance to reconnect on Sunday. It figures to be a fun battle.

