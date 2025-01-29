Kellen Moore reportedly emerges as ‘leader in the clubhouse' for Saints job

It’s starting to sound like the Eagles are going to be looking for a new offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

After his second interview with the Saints, Kellen Moore has become the favorite to take that job, according to multiple reports.

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports called Moore the “leader in the clubhouse” in New Orleans. Adam Schefter of ESPN called Moore “a lead candidate.” And Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said Moore remains “the most likely” next head coach in New Orleans.

The Saints can’t officially hire Moore until after the Eagles play in Super Bowl LIX. They interviewed him in-person on Monday night in Philadelphia.

Moore also interviewed with the Cowboys and Jaguars but both of those positions have been filled. The Saints job is the last one that remains open. And when Mike McCarthy bowed out on Tuesday night, all signs were left pointing to Moore.

If Moore is hired by the Saints, this would be the second time in three years that the Eagles played a Super Bowl in a city whose home team hired away one of their coordinators. It happened at the end of 2022 when the Eagles played in Phoenix and the Cardinals hired former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach. At least this one is all seemingly happening above board.

The Eagles and Moore are coming off of a great offensive performance against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. They put up 55 points and scored 8 touchdowns in 11 drives.

“I think Kellen is very detailed in everything that he does,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said during the playoffs. “Very smart. Played at a very high level and done this at a very high level, so can relate to the players in that aspect.Puts the guys in good positions to succeed. Can lead men. Is a good leader of men.

“You know, as I get to sit here and watch him install the offense, just you can see that and you can say, ‘Man, he'd be great in front of the team.’ He's in front of the offense right now, but, man, he'd be great in front of the entire team, inspiring the team, getting his message across to the team, coaching football to the team. You know, coaching the ins and outs of football.

“Just can't say enough good things about what he's done here as our coordinator, how much I think of him as a play-caller and offensive coordinator. I think of him very highly as a person. A great man of character and everything he stands for. I think he would be a great head coach. I have no doubt in my mind. He will be a great head coach.”

Losing Moore would mean the Eagles would have to find yet another offensive coordinator and they’d get a late start in their search well into February. The last time they lost their offensive coordinator, they promoted Brian Johnson from within and he lasted just one season. Their late start on the DC search that year led them to Sean Desai, who lasted less than a season.

This spring, quarterback Jalen Hurts wasn’t shy about wanting some continuity on the offensive side of the ball and with the offensive play-caller. In April, he said, “I definitely yearn for the sustainability and the consistency there.”

Here’s a look at the offensive coordinators during Hurts’ NFL career:

2020: Press Taylor*

2021: Shane Steichen

2022: Shane Steichen

2023: Brian Johnson

2024: Kellen Moore

* Taylor was QBs coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

If Moore does indeed get hired away, the Eagles will be searching for their fourth offensive coordinator in five years under Sirianni and the fifth of Hurts’ career.

