The Eagles' most underrated player comes through big again

On a team with an MVP candidate running back, Kenny Gainwell doesn’t always get a ton of chances to touch the ball.

But he always seems to make the most of them.

And Gainwell did that again in Sunday’s 27-13 win over the Steelers. As Saquon Barkley played through a minor injury, Gainwell had a big game with 60 scrimmage yards and some huge first-down pickups.

“I think he’s probably the most underrated guy in this locker room,” Lane Johnson said. “I think he’s a starter anywhere else. He runs the ball extremely well, he’s a great teammate, he’s always practiced hard, he’s always trained hard. That’s where I think the respect factor in the locker room comes in. Just how he approaches his opportunities and when he gets his chances, he makes the most of them.”

Gainwell on Sunday finished with 7 carries for 20 yards and 3 catches for 40. All three of his catches moved the sticks on third downs.

As impressive as his spin move was early in the game, Barkley was even more impressed in the third quarter when Gainwell split two defenders for a 14-yard gain to help set up the Eagles’ final touchdown.

“I think he’s a great player. I think he’s a really great player,” Barkley said. “He stepped up big when we needed him, running the ball, catching the ball, making people miss. He’s a super talented player. Sometimes it sucks. He don’t get the shine that he should get. But he comes to work every single day with the right mindset and I’m glad he was able to show flashes of that and everyone was able to see that.”

Here’s a recap of those three catches from Gainwell on Sunday:

1st quarter - 3rd-and-4 from own 27. Pass short left to Gainwell for 10

2nd quarter - 3rd-and-3 from PIT 18. Pass short right for Gainwell for 16

3rd quarter - 3rd-and-9 from PIT 15. Pass short left Gainwell for 14

“Big-time, man,” DeVonta Smith said. “Lot of respect for Kenny and the things that he do. Coming in when he do come in, he makes plays all the time. The big third-down conversion that he had, man, can’t say enough about Kenny.

It’s clear that in a locker room chock-full of offensive stars, Gainwell is a favorite teammate for many. He has earned his respect during his four years in the NFL.

“Whatever Kenny does, I’m not surprised because he does it in practice,” Mailata said. “Whatever opportunity he gets at practice, you see it on the film. We’re not surprised that he makes those plays in the game because he does that all the time. He does it time and time again. When his number is called, he’s always pushing to make a play. That’s why we love Kenny.”

This season, Gainwell has obviously been behind Barkley but is still finding ways to come through when the Eagles need him. In 14 games this season, Gainwell now has 361 scrimmage yards, averaging 5.2 yards per touch.

After this season, Gainwell will become a free agent for the first time in his career. While his chances have been limited in 2024, the Eagles clearly trust him to make the most of however many touches he gets.

“It’s been tough but I’m taking full advantage of every opportunity that I get,” Gainwell said. “Every time I touch that field, I’m trying to make an impact.”

