LeSean McCoy to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

LeSean McCoy, the franchise’s all-time rusher, is the newest member of the Eagles Hall of Fame.

Owner Jeff Lurie announced at halftime of the Eagles’ preseason game against the Vikings Saturday afternoon that McCoy will be enshrined in the Eagles Hall of Fame on Nov. 3, when the Eagles face the Jaguars at the Linc.

McCoy rushed for 6,792 yards in just six seasons with the Eagles before finishing his career with the Bills, Chiefs and Buccaneers. He broke the franchise record of 6,538 set by Wilbert Montgomery from 1977 through 1984.

McCoy finished his career with 11,102 rushing yards, a 4.5 average, 89 touchdowns, 518 receptions and 15,000 scrimmage yards.

McCoy is the only player in NFL history with 11,000 rushing yards, a 4.5 average and 500 receptions.

He’ll become the fourth running back in the Eagles Hall of Fame, along with Timmy Brown, Montgomery and Brian Westbrook, his former teammate.

McCoy was the Eagles’ 2nd-round pick in 2009. He rushed for over 1,000 yards four times from 2010 through 2014, made six Pro Bowls and 1st-team All-Pro twice, led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2011 and in rushing yards and scrimmage yards in 2013. McCoy was named to the all-decade team for the 2010s.

Even though he was coming off a very good 2014 season – 1,319 rushing yards and another Pro Bowl – McCoy was traded in March of 2015 by head coach and newly annointed general manager Chip Kelly to the Bills in exchange for Kiko Alonso, a mediocre linebacker who played only 11 games in an Eagles uniform.

“LeSean was an incredibly gifted player who always approached the game with great joy and enthusiasm,” Lurie said in a statement. “His elusiveness as a dual-threat back, coupled with his uncanny ability to make breathtaking plays, captivated everyone who had the privilege of watching him compete.

“His energy was contagious, but more importantly, it was his competitive spirit and commitment to being a great teammate that truly shaped his legacy as one of our league’s all-time greats. We look forward to celebrating LeSean’s remarkable career when he is rightfully enshrined in the Eagles Hall of Fame on Nov. 3.”

McCoy was a backup on Super Bowl-champion teams his last two seasons – with the Chiefs in 2019 under his former Eagles coach Andy Reid and with the Bucs in 2020. He retired after the 2020 season.

Shady will become the 11th Eagle who played for Reid to enter the team’s Hall of Fame, following David Akers, Trent Cole, Brian Dawkins, Hugh Douglas, Donovan McNabb, Jon Runyan, Tra Thomas, Jeremiah Trotter, Troy Vincent and Westbrook.

