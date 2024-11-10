What to Know The Eagles (6-2) are in Arlington, Texas to face the Cowboys (3-5) in their first meeting of the 2024 season.

Nick Sirianni has not had any luck at AT&T Stadium, going 0-4 since becoming head coach.

Most notably, the Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott as the quarterback is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

From the Eagles defense vs. Cooper Rush to Cooper DeJean vs. CeeDee Lamb, here are some of the top matchups to watch for Eagles-Cowboys.

Coverage begins 3:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia with Eagles Pregame Live, with Postgame Live airing immediately once the game goes final.

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles head to Texas to face the Cowboys in the NFL Week 10 matchup.