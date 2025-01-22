Get ready for NFC Championship Game with Eagles Live Q&A

NBC Sports Philadelphia has a full slate of live events Wednesday night during the Eagles Playoff Party at Xfinity Live! Tune in to our live Mission 59-Let's Fly special, presented by Toyota, 6:30 p.m. You can watch the special here.

Then, get your questions ready and join our experts for the Eagles Live Q&A. If you can't attend in person, you'll be able to join virtually.

Ashlyn Sullivan, Barrett Brooks, Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank will answer all your questions as the Eagles prepare to host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game 3 p.m. Sunday.

The fun continues through the week with the Road to Victory Bus Tour Thursday and Friday.