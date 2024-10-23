This week John Clark talks with NFL Analyst Charles Davis, who will be in the booth for the Eagles-Bengals game. Both teams just beat the Browns and the Giants but who has the edge in Week 9. Plus, after Saquon Barkley's revenge game against Giants, Davis compares Barkley to a Hall of Fame running back.



00:00 - Charles Davis

01:12 - Birds vs. Bengals

03:15 - How good is Saquon Barkley?

10:51 - A.J. vs Bengals

13:27 - Ja'Marr Chase or A.J. Brown?

15:16 - Quinyon Mitchell

18:20 - Cooper DeJean

20:05 - Who's offense is this?

23:42 - Can this offense win a Super Bowl?

27:50 - Prove it game

30:38 - Ranking Jalen Hurts in the NFL

