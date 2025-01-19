Eagles inactives: Mostly healthy for playoff game vs. Rams

The No. 2-seeded Eagles will have 21 of 22 starters healthy for their divisional-round playoff game against the No. 4-seeded Rams on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

The Eagles are obviously without starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean, who suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon against the Packers, but they will have 21 of 22 starters available on Sunday. They have 11 of 11 on offense.

Expect some combination of Oren Burks and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to fill in for Dean on Sunday against Sean McVay’s Rams offense.

Here are the Eagles’ inactives for this game:

QB Tanner McKee (third QB)

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Nick Gates

WR Ainias Smith

CB Eli Ricks

S Lewis Cine

The Eagles on Saturday elevated LB Nicholas Morrow and FB Khari Blasingame for this game. Morrow re-joined the Eagles earlier this week when he signed to the practice squad. Morrow will give the Eagles some linebacker depth and will also contribute on special teams. Morrow was the Eagles’ starting middle linebacker for most of 2023 but spent most of his 2024 season with the Bills.

Blasingame was also elevated last week. He played just two snaps on offense but has become a big special teams contributor for Michael Clay’s units. Blasingame was elevated the maximum three times during the regular season.

