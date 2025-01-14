Oren Burks says he's ready to take over for injured Nakobe Dean

The Eagles are going to miss Nakobe Dean. There’s no way around it.

The third-year middle linebacker on Sunday suffered a torn patellar tendon in the Eagles’ 22-10 win over the Packers. Dean will miss the rest of the playoffs and likely some of the 2025 season as he stares down a lengthy recovery.

It’s a tough blow for Dean and the Eagles, but that’s life in the NFL.

And Dean’s injury means an opportunity for veteran Oren Burks to take over as the starting linebacker next to Zack Baun for the duration of the Eagles’ playoff run.

“I’m ready. I’m ready,” Burks said on Sunday evening. “The whole year just waiting for an opportunity. They’ve been playing really well, Nakobe and Zack. I’ve been really proud of the room. Everybody, even (Jeremiah) Trotter, when we got in that last game, he shows up and makes plays. Just the mentality we have in the room, it’s just next-man-up mentality.”

Dean, 24, suffered the injury in the second quarter against the Packers and still finished off the tackle for loss. All season, Dean has been the Eagles’ starting middle linebacker, their green dot and one of their key leaders on defense.

It wasn’t easy for anyone on that defense to watch him go down.

“He’s just been a great leader for us on defense,” Burks said. “I feel like he’s one of the unsung heroes of the defense, getting everybody in the right spot, being physical, just commanding respect from top down. He’s done a phenomenal job of that this year.”

After Dean’s injury, Burks stepped in and played the final 36 defensive snaps in the wild-card round win. Burks, at age 29, is actually the most veteran player in the linebacker room this year. But in those 36 snaps, Burks was charged by PFF with three missed tackles and also gave up an 11-yard catch on the only ball thrown his way.

While Burks struggled a bit on defense, he made what was arguably the play of the game when he forced a fumble that was recovered by Trotter Jr. on the opening kickoff.

Head coach Nick Sirianni called that opening play a “tone-setter” for the rest of the game.

“He’s been such a dynamic player there for us on special teams and that’s a great predictor of how you’re going to play as a linebacker with all the physical tools,” Sirianni said on Monday. “It’s obviously a different mental game but what a great indicator of how you are as a linebacker as far as how you tackle, how you get off blocks, etc.”

After Burks became a full-time player in Sunday’s game, the Eagles lightened his load on special teams, which will likely be the plan going forward in the playoffs.

There’s almost always a drop-off from starter to backup but it’ll be up to Burks to make sure the drop-off isn’t dramatic. Because the No. 1 defense in the NFL will be relying on him Sunday in the divisional round.

“My confidence and the team’s confidence is super high (in Burks),” Baun said after Sunday’s game. “Especially him being able to play these last few games is really big for him and his confidence. I’m excited for him, I’m excited for what he can bring to this defense.”

In the Eagles’ Week 18 game against the Giants — when Sirianni elected to sit most of his starters — Burks got the start and finished the game with 17 tackles and 2 tackles for loss. It was the most tackles in a game for an Eagles player since Mychal Kendricks had 17 against the Panthers in 2017. And Burks is just one of two players, along with Jets LB Jamien Sherwood, to have 17 tackles and 2 TFLs in a game this year.

Burks is in his seventh NFL season. The former Packers’ third-round pick played the first four seasons of his NFL career in Green Bay before playing the last two in San Francisco. He has never started more than five games in a season and has mostly been a special-teamer and a backup.

Even though Dean leaves some big shoes to fill, Burks said he doesn’t feel that pressure.

“Nah, not really,” Burks said. “I just take ownership of what I can control. That’s myself. I’m going to give 100 percent effort, I’m going to be prepared and let the chips fall where they may. I’ve kind of learned to surrender the outcome and just be present in the process. That’s a big thing for me.”

Before Week 17 this season, Burks had played just 43 defensive snaps all season. But Dean missed the Cowboys game with an abdominal injury and then the Eagles rested their starters in Week 18. So Burks got 104 of his 147 defensive snaps in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Before then, he was taking the field for a play here or there when Dean or Baun needed to exit.

As much as fans might want to see what the rookie Trotter can do, it seems like the Eagles are preparing to go forward with Burks at linebacker next to Baun.

“Oren has been consistently ready to play and has played well and performed well every time he’s stepped onto the field,” Sirianni said. “As bummed as I am that Nakobe doesn’t get to play, I’m excited for Oren and his opportunity to play.”

