Quinyon Mitchell embracing battles with A.J. Brown, learning a new position

It might sound daunting for a rookie in his first training camp to line up across from A.J. Brown in a 1-on-1 situation.

Nah.

Eagles first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell is relishing every rep against the Eagles’ resident Pro Bowl receiver.

“Yeah, just every day I come out and I go against A.J., I just try to compete,” Mitchell said after Tuesday’s practice. “I mean, he’s one of the best in the game, so I know I'm gonna get good work. So every chance I get to go against him, I'm just gonna compete and try to raise the bar.”

Mitchell hasn’t gotten many reps as a first-team outside cornerback during team drills so most of his reps against Brown have come in 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s. And the No. 22 overall pick from Toledo has held his own.

In fact, after one play with blanket coverage on Tuesday, the rookie even gave Brown a little stare down.

During the spring, Brown said he was shocked when the quiet rookie opened his mouth after their first rep against each other to talk a little friendly trash. That has continued into training camp, although Mitchell elected to keep the specifics of this trash talk to himself.

“It’s all about competing,” Mitchell said. “He's one of the best in the game, so I'm going to give him all I got.”

Even though the competition is stiff on the field, Mitchell and Brown are still teammates and work to help each other off it. Brown has been happy to help the rookie out with whatever tips he can provide, Mitchell said.

While Mitchell hasn’t gotten many outside corner reps with the first team — it’s mostly been Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers — he is getting time at nickel corner and in the dime package with the starters.

Mitchell played just a bit of nickel at Toledo and didn’t get reps there in the spring, so even the Eagles weren’t exactly sure what to expect.

“We just tried it,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “We just put him in there and tried it and it looked fine.”

Mitchell has been working at all three spots this summer and he’s looked comfortable at each. He’ll probably still get a legitimate chance to win a starting outside corner position but Ringo and Rodgers look really good. Either way it’s clear the Eagles are going to find a way to get him on the field when the regular season starts.

Even though Mitchell didn’t know the Eagles were going to play him inside this summer, he’s embraced the challenge.

“No, I didn't know it,” he said. “But they threw it at me, so I was like, let's take it on, let's do it.”

It’s worth noting that fellow rookie Cooper DeJean has missed all of training camp so far with a hamstring injury that’s expected to keep him out another couple weeks. Some of these nickel reps might have gone to DeJean if he were healthy, but he’s a little behind right now.

Mitchell’s top competition for the nickel job appears to be incumbent Avonte Maddox, who has taken the bulk of the reps with the first team at that position through five practices. Maddox is also getting work as a safety with the second and third teams.

Even though Maddox is clawing to keep his position, he’s still being a good teammate.

“I probably ask him the most questions out of everybody, out of (Darius) Slay and (James) Bradberry too,” Mitchell said. “I ask him questions all the time and he’s very helpful. He doesn’t shy away and he gives me all the answers I need.”

Mitchell is taking that advice and making the most of it.

There’s still a long way to go in Mitchell’s rookie training camp but he’s been impressive so far. His battles with Brown have become must-watch moments and his versatility has been on display too.

