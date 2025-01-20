10 Saquon Barkley stats guaranteed to blow your mind

Saquon Barkley's recent exploits deserve more than just a few paragraphs in our weekly Eagles Stats column.

He deserves his own stats column.

So here you go. With Barkley piling up 205 rushing yards including TD runs of 62 and 78 yards in the Eagles' 28-22 conference semifinal win over the Rams at the Linc Sunday, here's an entire volume of 10 Saquon Barkley Stats.

Heck, we probably could have done 100 of them.

1. Two more home runs: With two more touchdown runs of at least 60 yards on top of four in the regular season, Barkley became the first player in NFL history with six TD runs of 60 yards in a season. He came into the game sharing the record of four with Jim Brown in 1963 and Adrian Peterson in 2012. On top of four 60-yard TD runs as a Giant, Barkley now has 10 in his career, second only to Peterson’s 15. In just 18 games as an Eagle, Barkley has twice as many 60-yard TD runs as anybody in Eagles history. Bosh Pritchard, Wilbert Montgomery, Brian Westbrook and Miles Sanders had three. Barkley is the first player in NFL history with two career games with multiple 60-yard touchdown runs. Only 14 other players have had one. Barkley is the second player ever and first in 77 years with two 60-yard TD runs in a playoff game. Elmer Angsman of the Cardinals had two 70-yard touchdowns against the Eagles in the 1947 NFL Championship Game at Comiskey Park in Chicago. Barkley is also the first player in NFL history with three 60-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter in a single season.

2. Closing in on Terrell Davis: While Barkley fell short of Eric Dickerson’s regular-season rushing record when he sat against the Giants, he now has a chance at the overall single-season rushing record including regular-season and playoff games. With 2,005 regular-season rushing yards and now 324 in two playoff games, Barkley has 2,329 rushing yards this year. That’s 3rd-most in a season behind Davis’s 2,476 in 1998 and 2,331 in 1997. So Barkley needs 148 rushing yards the rest of the way for the most ever in a season. Pro tip: Don’t bet against him.

3. An all-time performance: Barkley’s 205 rushing yards against the Rams are 5th-most in NFL playoff history, and his 7.9 rushing average is 3rd-highest among 200-yard rushers and highest in 37 years, since Timmy Smith of Washington averaged 9.3 yards on 22-for-204 in Super Bowl XXII at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego. Barkley broke the Eagles’ single-game rushing record of 196 yards set in the 1949 NFL Championship Game - also against the Rams - at L.A. Coliseum by Steve Van Buren.

4. That’s 324 yards … and counting: Barkley now has 324 yards in two postseason games, which is already the most in Eagles history in a single postseason - Wilbert Montgomery had 312 in three games in 1980 - but it’s also 4th-most ever by any back in his first two games of a single postseason. Derrick Henry with the Titans had 377 against the Patriots and Ravens in 2019, Terrell Davis had 366 against the Dolphins and Jets in 1998 and Le’Veon Bell of the Steelers had 337 in 2016 against the Dolphins and Chiefs. The most rushing yards by a player in his first three games in a single postseason is Davis’s 468 in 1998, so Barkley needs 145 to break that record. Washington’s John Riggins holds the overall postseason record with a whopping 610 rushing yards on 136 carries in four games in 1982. He averaged 34 carries and 153 yards in four playoff games during Washington’s Super Bowl run that year. Barkley already has the 6th-most career postseason rushing yards in Eagles history, his 324 trailing Brian Westbrook (591), Wilbert Montgomery (518), Donovan McNabb (422), Duce Staley (374) and Steve Van Buren (365).

5. His average is not average: Barkley, who averaged 6.3 yards per carry in his two playoff games with the Giants, now has a career average of 6.3 yards per carry on 69 carries in five postseason games. Among players with at least 50 career postseason carries, that’s 7th-highest and 4th-highest among running backs, behind Marion Motley of the Browns in the 1940s and 1950s (7.1 per carry), Washington’s Timmy Smith in 1987 (6.7) and the Chargers’ Paul Lowe in the early 1960s (6.7). Three quarterbacks are also ahead of Barkley: Colin Kaepernick (9.9), Lamar Jackson (6.8) and Steve McNair (6.5).

6. The Rams never want to see this guy again: With 255 yards in the first meeting and 205 Sunday, Barkley ran for 460 yards against the Rams this year. That’s the 5th-most yards ever by one player in a season against the same team behind Adrian Peterson vs. the Packers in 2012 (508 in three games), Jamal Lewis of the Ravens against the Browns in 2003 (500 in two games), O.J. Simpson of the Bills vs. the Patriots in 1973 (469 in two games) and Derrick Henry of the Titans against the Texans in 2020 (462 in two games). The previous high by an Eagle was Brian Westbrook’s 306 in three games vs. the Giants in 2006 and for two games Barkley’s 296 vs. the Commanders so far this year.

7. That was a long touchdown! And that one was even longer! Barkley’s 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter tied Brian Westbrook for the longest in Eagles postseason history. Westbrook had a 62-yarder against the Saints in the 2006 conference semifinal game at the Superdome. Barkley then broke the record with his 78-yarder in the fourth quarter. The 62-yarder - at the time he had it - was the longest rushing touchdown in the postseason since future Eagle LeGarrette Blount had one for the Patriots in 2013 at Gillette Stadium. And then the 78-yarder became the longest since Ray Rice of the Ravens had an 83-yarder against the Patriots in 2009 - also at Gillette. The 78-yarder is also the 5th-longest rushing TD in postseason history, behind Fred Taylor’s 90-yarder in 1999 for the Jaguars against the Dolphins, Rice’s 83-yarder, former Eagle Charlie Garner’s 80-yarder for the Raiders vs. the Jets in 2001 and Roger Craig’s 80-yarder in 1988 against the Vikings.

8. Most 100-yard games: Barkley now has 13 100-yard rushing games this year, just one off the NFL record of 14 shared by Barry Sanders and Terrell Davis in 1997 and Davis in 1998. Barkley is the first with 13 since former Eagle DeMarco Murray with the Cowboys in 2014. The previous Eagles record was eight by Wilbert Montgomery in 1981 and Brian Westbrook in 2006. Barkley could almost double that.

9. Climbing the scrimmage list as well: Barkley now has 2,638 combined scrimmage yards, and that’s 4th-most in a season including regular season and playoffs and just 124 off Terrell Davis’s record of 2,762 set in 1998. Marshall Faulk had 2,686 in 1999 and Davis had 2,656 in 1997. So Barkley’s 2,638 scrimmage yards are most in 25 years.

10. Doing it against the best: The Eagles have faced nine playoff teams this year (including in the postseason), and Barkley averaged 138 yards and 6.0 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns in those nine games. His 1,240 rushing yards are 2nd-most in NFL history against playoff teams. Derrick Henry had 1,518 for the Ravens this year in 12 games vs. winning teams, although his season is now over. Before this year, the most rushing yards against winning teams was Terrell Davis's 1,083 in nine games in 1997. If the Eagles reach the Super Bowl, Barkley could surpass Henry with 289 more yards. Heck, he might do that Sunday.

