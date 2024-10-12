Eagles make a couple roster moves ahead of Browns game

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon made a couple of roster moves ahead of their 1 p.m. game against the Browns at the Linc on Sunday:

• WR Parris Campbell has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

• OL Jack Driscoll has been elevated from the practice squad

The Eagles had one spot open on their 53-man roster after releasing linebacker Devin White earlier in the week. Campbell had been elevated the maximum three times already so the Eagles needed to get him on the roster if they wanted him active on game days going forward. He’ll be the fifth wideout for Sunday’s game after A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson.

But this move also means that safety Sydney Brown will have to wait at least one more week before he makes his 2024 debut. The Eagles opened the practice window for Brown (ACL) and for receiver Ainias Smith (ankle) this week and will have 21 days to either activate them or shut them down for the season. Brown will presumably be activated at some point and should have a role in Vic Fangio’s defense.

For now, though, that final roster spot belongs to Campbell. The 27-year-old was released at final cuts and initially declined the Eagles’ offer to join the practice squad before changing his mind. He was elevated for each of the last three games. In those three games, Campbell has played 99 offensive snaps and has 6 catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

“Yeah, Parris has done some really good things,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday. “I've season Parris make plays for a long time in this league. He plays with relentless effort, he plays physical, he plays tough.”

Campbell will presumably be the Eagles’ fifth receiver until Britain Covey is ready to come off Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury.

Driscoll, 27, has been on the Eagles’ practice squad since Sept. 3. The former Eagles draft pick spent the summer with the Dolphins but was released at final cuts. From 2020-23, Driscoll played in 54 games with 17 starts for the Eagles. He offers some versatility at tackle and guard. He has two more elevations after this one.

