Saquon Barkley named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after first game with Eagles

For the fourth time in his career, Saquon Barkley has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Barkley ran for 109 yards, caught two passes for 23 yards and scored three touchdowns in his first game as an Eagle, a 34-29 win over the Packers Friday in São Paulo.

He became the first player with three touchdowns in is first game as an Eagle in 20 years, since Terrell Owens did it against the Giants at the Linc on opening day 2004. He also became only the seventh player in NFL history to do it.

Barkley also became the first player with 100 rushing yards in his Eagles debut since Charlie Garner had 111 vs. the 49ers in Week 5 of the 1994 season and the first with double-digit touchdowns both rushing and receiving in the same game since DeSean Jackson in a 31-17 win over the Falcons at the Linc in 2010.

During his six years with the Giants, Barkley was named Player of the Week in Week 11 of 2018 (142 scrimmage yards in a win over the Eagles, Week 16 of 2019 (189 rushing yards, 90 receiving yards, two TDs in a win in Washington) and Week 1 of 2022 (194 scrimmage yards in a win at Tennessee).

Other Eagles running backs named Offensive Player of the Week since the award’s inception in 1984 are Herschel Walker (Cowboys in 1992), Charlie Garner (49ers in 1994), Ricky Watters (Lions in 1996, Washington in 1997), Duce Staley (Cowboys in 2000), Brian Westbrook (Lions in 2007, Cards in 2008), LeSean McCoy (Cowboys in 2011, Bears in 2013), Darren Sproles (Colts in 2014), Boston Scott (Giants in 2019) and D’Andre Swift (Vikings in 2023).

Howie Roseman went against his usual philosophy of not signing running backs to multi-year deals when the Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 contract at the start of free agency.

After one game, the move looks brilliant. He looked fast, powerful and healthy with 26 touches Friday night.

