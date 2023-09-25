Should Eagles be concerned about Reddick?

Don’t worry. That’s the message from the Eagles when it comes to Haason Reddick.

Reddick, who had 16 sacks last year and three more in the postseason, has been held without a sack through two games.

Reddick is playing with a thumb injury he suffered early in training camp that required surgery and has forced Reddick to play wearing a cast, and while it’s easy to blame the injury for his lack of sacks, that’s not necessarily the case.

“I don't think so,” Nick Sirianni said. “He still changes the game because of who he is. That's the beauty of pass rushers. As an offensive coach you have to be alert of where the pass rushers are, and we have multiple ones.”

Reddick doesn’t have a sack, but he didn’t have a sack last year until Week 3. And Pro Football Focus has him with five hurries, most on the team and among the top 20 in the league.

Overall, the Eagles have just four sacks after recording 70 last year. And Sweat – with 1 ½ - is the only edge rusher with a sack so far. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have the other 2 ½. Only eight teams have fewer sacks.

And on Monday night, the Eagles face a Buccaneers team in Tampa that’s allowed just one sack in two games.

With Javon Hargrove gone and Brandon Graham really just a role player now (38 snaps in two games), the Eagles need Reddick to find his way to the quarterback despite the injury.

“Man, he's been so gritty and so tough,” defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. “His play temperament is there. You see him knock people back at the point of attack in the run game and even converting in the pass game, and he's getting there.

“He is getting around this quarterback, and he won't take it this way, but it's a compliment to him that people are addressing him in terms of chippers and getting people around him, and it's our job and my job in the role I'm in to help him, to get him in different matchups, different situations, move him around. We'll continue to do better at that for him.”

The Eagles recorded the 3rd-most sacks in NFL history last year, but they had just three last year after two games before heating up with nine in Week 3 vs. Carson Wentz in Washington.

Reddick had 5 ½ sacks after eight games last year and then 14 the last 12 games.

“I've learned this a long time ago - that these things come in waves,” Sirianni said. “These sacks come in waves. There is a lot of attention given to guys, and when you have other guys like Josh Sweat on the other side that are making a lot of plays, that attention will shift back and forth, and it comes and goes in waves.

“He's been getting pressures, I know that. Hasson has been getting pressures and has been affecting the game being out there. … I know he's affecting the game and he's contributed to these wins we've had.”