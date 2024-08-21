Takeoff Podcast: Brown, Smith talk bond, Eagles' explosive offense & cheesesteaks

John Clark sat down with Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to discuss their relationship and why they love playing in Philadelphia but don't love cheesesteaks.

All that and much more below:

0:00 - A.J. and DeVonta's friendship

1:26 - What element of the other's game would you want to take?

2:49 - Pushing each other to be better

3:35 - Uniqueness of their bond as wide receivers

4:05 - Goals for the upcoming season

4:43 - Thoughts on Jalen Hurts' training camp

5:33 - Adding Saquon Barkley to the Eagles' offense

6:51 - Who's more talkative, A.J. or DeVonta?

7:52 - Helping each other during games

9:03 - Looking back on funny mic'd up moments

11:40 - Favorite part of playing football in Philadelphia

14:16 - Playing with an edge

15:15 - Who's more likely to eat a cheesesteak?

16:10 - Is there anything about the other that annoys you?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube