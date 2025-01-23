Takeoff podcast: Brian Baldinger breaks down Eagles-Commanders NFC Championship Game

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sit down with former Eagle and NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger to break down the Birds' NFC Championship with the Commanders.
00:00 - Brian Baldinger
01:05 - Can the Eagles win running the ball?
02:58 - Pass first offense?
05:29 - Can the Eagles win a shootout?
07:41 - Getting Saquon Barkley going
11:03 - Running league
12:39 - Breaking the record
14:48 - Can't stop Saquon
18:42 - Should Hurts play it safe?
21:12 - Biggest matchup?
23:11 - Blitzing Jayden Daniels?
25:03 - A.J. Brown vs. Marshon Lattimore
28:57 - Predictions
30:39 - Slay
32:11 - Super Bowl
