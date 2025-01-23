Takeoff podcast: Brian Baldinger breaks down Eagles-Commanders NFC Championship Game

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sit down with former Eagle and NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger to break down the Birds' NFC Championship with the Commanders.

00:00 - Brian Baldinger

01:05 - Can the Eagles win running the ball?

02:58 - Pass first offense?

05:29 - Can the Eagles win a shootout?

07:41 - Getting Saquon Barkley going

11:03 - Running league

12:39 - Breaking the record

14:48 - Can't stop Saquon

18:42 - Should Hurts play it safe?

21:12 - Biggest matchup?

23:11 - Blitzing Jayden Daniels?

25:03 - A.J. Brown vs. Marshon Lattimore

28:57 - Predictions

30:39 - Slay

32:11 - Super Bowl

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Pandora | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube