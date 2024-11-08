Takeoff Podcast: Brian Westbrook in awe of Saquon Barkley's season

Ahead of this week's matchup with the Cowboys, John Clark sits down with Eagles Hall of Famer, Brian Westbrook to discuss:



0:00 - Saquon Barkley’s unreal season

5:16 - The only running back position is BACK

8:50 - The Eagles are running the ball more, how does that benefit Jalen Hurts?

11:23 - Favorite Eagles/Cowboys moment

17:13 - In Brian’s eyes, who was the bigger rival: The giants or the cowboys

21:06 - How tough is it to manage your body with a short week on the horizon?

23:30 - Any concern on the amount of touches Saquon has gotten this season (injury wise)

25:30 - Brian takes pride in his Brian Westbrook Foundation

