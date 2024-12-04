Takeoff Podcast: Chris Long on Eagles being MOST COMPLETE team in the NFL

This week on the Takeoff Podcast, John Clark talks with Eagles Super Bowl champ Chris Long about the potential of the current Eagles team. Can they win another Super Bowl by running the ball?
00:00 - Chris Long
00:42 - Super Bowl potential?
02:08 - Who will get the top seed?
03:44 - Most complete team in the NFL
04:57 - Guys stepping up on defense
05:50 - How did Vic Fangio do it?
07:47 - staying healthy
09:24 - Can they win running the ball?
12:50 - Team players
14:22 - Unreal offensive line
17:21 - Join the Team Dinner
20:57 - Stories from the team plane with Big Dom DiSandro
🦅Team Dinner with Chris Long Connor Barwin & more Monday Dec 9th, 7-9pm at Steak 48 🥩 https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/mtwb-6/team-dinner
