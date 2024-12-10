Takeoff Podcast: Emmanuel Acho on passing game, Eagles-Steelers & Zack Baun DPOY

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we talk with Emmanuel Acho about the Eagles' struggles in the passing game and their matchup against the Steelers.

00:00 - Emmanuel Acho

00:40 - what’s the issue with the passing game?

02:35 - A.J. Brown not getting enough targets?

03:58 - Hurts playing it too safe?

05:34 - Facing the Lions

07:14 - Can the Eagles win in a shootout?

08:43 - Zack Baun

10:07 - Jalen Carter

12:39 - Quinyon Mitchell

14:06 - Eagles vs. Steelers

15:15 - Pick for MVP

16:36 - Saquon Barkley and the offensive line

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Pandora | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube