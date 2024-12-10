Trending
Takeoff Podcast: Emmanuel Acho on passing game, Eagles-Steelers & Zack Baun DPOY

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we talk with Emmanuel Acho about the Eagles' struggles in the passing game and their matchup against the Steelers.

00:00 - Emmanuel Acho
00:40 - what’s the issue with the passing game?
02:35 - A.J. Brown not getting enough targets?
03:58 - Hurts playing it too safe?
05:34 - Facing the Lions
07:14 - Can the Eagles win in a shootout?
08:43 - Zack Baun
10:07 - Jalen Carter
12:39 - Quinyon Mitchell
14:06 - Eagles vs. Steelers
15:15 - Pick for MVP
16:36 - Saquon Barkley and the offensive line

