Takeoff Podcast: Malcolm Jenkins on fixing locker room drama & 2024 vs. 2017

We got a bonus episode this week. Malcolm Jenkins returns to the podcast to discuss how teams overcome drama to win Super Bowls. Plus, how does this Eagles defense compare to the 2017 Super Bowl team?
00:00 - Malcolm Jenkins
00:38 - Another Super Bowl run?
01:28 - Overcoming Locker room drama
03:34 - Keepings the vibes
05:21 - What makes a Super Bowl team?
06:30 - Sacrifice
07:50 - Saquon Barkley
10:54 - CJGJ
13:08 - Cooper DeJean
15:37 - 2024 Defense vs 2017
17:13 - Zack Baun
18:45 - themalcolmjenkinsfoundation.org
Malcolm Jenkins and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation
lead community efforts to deliver relief and joy to 280 Philadelphia
families through Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise presented by Five Below Foundation
For more information visit
themalcolmjenkinsfoundation.org
