Takeoff Podcast: Malcolm Jenkins on fixing locker room drama & 2024 vs. 2017

We got a bonus episode this week. Malcolm Jenkins returns to the podcast to discuss how teams overcome drama to win Super Bowls. Plus, how does this Eagles defense compare to the 2017 Super Bowl team?

00:00 - Malcolm Jenkins

00:38 - Another Super Bowl run?

01:28 - Overcoming Locker room drama

03:34 - Keepings the vibes

05:21 - What makes a Super Bowl team?

06:30 - Sacrifice

07:50 - Saquon Barkley

10:54 - CJGJ

13:08 - Cooper DeJean

15:37 - 2024 Defense vs 2017

17:13 - Zack Baun

18:45 - themalcolmjenkinsfoundation.org

Malcolm Jenkins and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

lead community efforts to deliver relief and joy to 280 Philadelphia

families through Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise presented by Five Below Foundation

