Takeoff Podcast: Matthew Berry on Eagles fantasy football predictions, sleepers & more

Fantasy Football Happy Hour podcast host Matthew Berry joined John Clark to share his predictions for the Eagles' season from a fantasy football perspective, discuss potential NFL sleeper picks and when his next Marvel cameo might be coming.

All that and much more below:

00:00 - Matthew Berry

1:13 - Ranking the Eagles' fantasy football weapons

3:04 - Saquon Barkley and the Tush Push

5:20 - Barkley could have a monster season for the Eagles

7:11 - Jalen Hurts is an elite fantasy option

11:20 - Kellen Moore's impact on the Eagles' fantasy players

12:28 - Revisiting the Eagles' 2023 collapse

15:00 - Could Jahan Dotson be a sleeper pick?

16:44 - Berry's favorite sleeper picks

17:58 - Do the Eagles have any sleeper picks on their roster?

18:55 - Berry's top five fantasy quarterbacks

19:30 - Another Marvel cameo coming in the future?

21:00 - Giving fantasy football advice to celebrities

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube