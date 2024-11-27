Trending
Takeoff Podcast: Torrey Smith breaks down the Eagles-Ravens matchup

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

This week John Clark talks with Torrey Smith, who won Super Bowls with the Eagles and the Ravens about this huge matchup. Plus, who's got the edge between Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry and who's his favorite for MVP.

Torrey Smith Level82 #givingtuesday Eagles-Ravens Tickets
https://www.level82.org/donate

00:00 - Torrey Smith
00:33 - Eagles at Ravens
04:29 - What makes Saquon Barkley special?
09:50 - Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley?
16:37 - Big day for Eagles' WRs?
18:07 - Win it for Brandon Graham
22:20 - Win Eagles tickets
26:59 - Best Super Bowl odds

