Takeoff Podcast: Torrey Smith breaks down the Eagles-Ravens matchup

This week John Clark talks with Torrey Smith, who won Super Bowls with the Eagles and the Ravens about this huge matchup. Plus, who's got the edge between Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry and who's his favorite for MVP.

Torrey Smith Level82 #givingtuesday Eagles-Ravens Tickets

https://www.level82.org/donate

00:00 - Torrey Smith

00:33 - Eagles at Ravens

04:29 - What makes Saquon Barkley special?

09:50 - Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley?

16:37 - Big day for Eagles' WRs?

18:07 - Win it for Brandon Graham

22:20 - Win Eagles tickets

26:59 - Best Super Bowl odds

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Pandora | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube