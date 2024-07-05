Still primed to make a jump? Goedert takes place on most important list

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 25 most important Eagles for the 2024 season.

25. Brandon Graham

24. Nakobe Dean

23. Milton Williams

22. Jake Elliott

21. Nolan Smith

20. Cooper DeJean

19. Reed Blankenship

18. Tyler Steen

17. Devin White

16. Quinyon Mitchell

15. Jordan Davis

14. Landon Dickerson

13. C.J. Gardner-Johnson

12. Dallas Goedert

Last training camp, it seemed like the two players Jalen Hurts targeted the most — by far — were A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert. But then when the season came around, Goedert’s production didn’t really live up to that.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Goedert in 2023 played in just 14 games and had 59 catches for 592 yards and 3 touchdowns. Still decent production, although his yards per catch of 10.0 was a career low.

So as Goedert enters Year 7 in his NFL career, we’re all still waiting for that breakout season where he goes to a Pro Bowl. But even if that never happens, Goedert is a valuable player and an extremely important piece of the Eagles’ offense.

Over the past five seasons, there are just four tight ends in the NFL to have at least 40 catches and at least 500 yards each year: Mark Andrews, George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Goedert. He’s already in elite company and that doesn’t factor in his ability as a blocker.

Perhaps new OC Kellen Moore’s offense will open up some things for Goedert too.

“There’s definitely different stuff for us,” Goedert said this offseason about the new offense. “Obviously, we’re moving around, trying to get tells from the defense. Getting into those quick throws to the tight end has probably been one of my favorite things that we added into it. I think those can be beneficial for the tight ends and the whole team in general.”

During his time with the Chargers and Cowboys, tight ends have had some success under Moore. The best example of how it could look if everything goes well is the 2021 Cowboys. That team had the best offense in the NFL and the top two pass catchers were receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. Third was tight end Dalton Schultz, who had 78/808/8.

If Goedert can have that kind of season on a team with Brown, DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley, that would be perfect.

Goedert, 29, had his best season catching the football back in 2021, when he had 56/830/4 in 15 games. In 2022, he actually averaged more yards per game but played in just 12 games because of injury. He was playing well in the Super Bowl season and likely would have been a Pro Bowler had he not gotten hurt.

But Goedert said this offseason, that he doesn’t care that much about individual accolades as long as the team is winning. This offense has a chance to be elite in 2024 and even if the numbers aren’t eye-popping, Goedert should be a big part of it.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube