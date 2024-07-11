Taking a closer look at Eagles' CB competition in 2024 training camp

We’re getting close to Eagles training camp 2024 so we’re taking a look at some notable camp competitions.

We know that Darius Slay is going to be a starting cornerback in 2024 but the other outside job and the nickel corner position are up for grabs.

James Bradberry was the starting corner opposite Slay last season but he had a disastrous year and was working as a safety this spring.

Give Howie Roseman credit; this offseason he turned a position of weakness into a strength. Because of that, the competition for these two starting jobs is going to be wildly entertaining.

Here are the candidates:

Quinyon Mitchell

Age: 22

Experience: Rookie

Size: 6-0, 193

The Eagles used the No. 22 overall pick on Mitchell, making him their first first-round cornerback since Lito Sheppard in 2002. Because of how many offensive players were taking in the top half of the first round, the Eagles didn’t even have to move up to take him. Even though Mitchell played at Toledo, he appears to be relatively NFL ready. He got some first-team reps in the spring at outside corner, which is notable because the Eagles have shown some reluctance to playing rookies early under Nick Sirianni.

Kelee Ringo

Age: 22

Experience: Year 2

Size: 6-2, 207

The Eagles drafted Ringo in the fourth-round out of Georgia last year but they traded away a 2024 third-round pick to do it. After playing just one snap in the first 12 games of his rookie season, Ringo ended up starting in place of an injured Slay down the stretch and held his own in those four starts. He even forced the Eagles into a rotation in the playoff game. This spring, Ringo was a standout performer in the practices open to reporters and seems like a way better player entering Year 2. And he’s actually younger than Mitchell.

Isaiah Rodgers

Age: 26

Experience: Year 4

Size: 5-10, 176

After a yearlong suspension in 2023, Rodgers returned to the field this spring and surprisingly showed no signs of rust. He was getting a bunch of first-team reps and seemed to make plays on the ball every day when reporters were watching. Now, we’ll have to see if he can do it again in training camp. While Rodgers isn’t the biggest guy, he has primarily played outside corner in his career. In three seasons with the Colts, Rodgers played in 45 games with 10 starts.

Cooper DeJean

Age: 21

Experience: Rookie

Size: 6-0, 198

DeJean was an option for the Eagles at No. 22 but they went with Mitchell and then ended up trading up to 40 to draft DeJean. During the spring, DeJean showed off his versatility, taking snaps at outside cornerback and nickel. While he may be more comfortable on the outside, his best path to playing time as a rookie might come inside. He’s the type of versatile piece that Vic Fangio will probably find ways to get on the field.

Avonte Maddox

Age: 28

Experience: Year 7

Size: 5-9, 184

The Eagles drafted Maddox in 2018 and he’s played a lot of football for them over the years. But probably not as much as he or the team would have liked. Injuries have been an issue and it’s hard to know how much the Eagles can really rely on Maddox to be available going forward. This offseason, Maddox was released and then signed back on a less significant contract. During practices this spring, he took reps at the nickel as well as at safety. He’s versatile and if he’s not a starter, he could be a backup at multiple spots.

Tyler Hall

Age: 25

Experience: Year 5

Size: 5-10, 190

Hall has an outside chance to be the nickel corner. He has 31 starts, including 6 starts in his career, which all came with the Raiders the last two years. He has also played for the Falcons and Rams.

Outlook

There are two competitions going on. At outside corner, it seems like Mitchell vs. Ringo vs. Rodgers. And at nickel, it seems like Maddox vs. DeJean vs. (maybe) Hall. In some of the position battles this spring there’s a clear-cut frontrunner but that’s not the case at cornerback. That’s what will make this summer so much fun.

