Vic Fangio confirms Nakobe Dean is Eagles' starting MIKE linebacker 

Vic Fangio pulled no punches.

Nakobe Dean started at middle linebacker in the Eagles’ 34-29 win over the Packers in Brazil on Friday night. It wasn’t because Devin White was dealing with an ankle injury. And it’s not going to change when White is healthy.

“No,” Fangio said, “Nakobe is the starter.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles signed White this spring to a one-year, $4 million deal that included $3.5 million in guaranteed money — a relatively significant investment for the Eagles at the linebacker position.

White was brought to Philly to be the starting MIKE linebacker but Dean outplayed him all summer to earn the position.

“I just think from the start of camp to the end, he won the job,” Fangio said.

During the summer, the Eagles mostly used White and Zack Baun as their top linebacker combination but mixed and matched a ton throughout practices. Dean had the most active training camp of his three-year NFL career and definitely made more plays than White.

This is Dean’s third NFL season as a third-round pick. In 2023, he was handed the middle linebacker job and got hurt after a disappointing start. In 2024, he was forced to earn the job and outplayed the guy who was expected to start.

The Eagles started Dean and Baun as their two linebackers in the season opener in Brazil with solid results. Baun filled up the stat sheet with 15 tackles, 2 sacks and a TFL as the WILL linebacker. Dean struggled on a few plays but also did some good things as the MIKE.

Going forward into Week 2 and beyond, the Eagles’ starters are Dean and Baun.

So where does that leave White?

The former first-round pick didn’t even travel to Brazil because of an ankle injury he suffered in practice but if he had, he would have been a backup.

“Obviously, we’ve talked to him about it,” Fangio said. “He’s still a good player. Tweaked his ankle last week. He’s still a part of it and will be a part of it.”

White was the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU back in 2019 and early in his career found success with the Buccaneers. He made a Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl but his time in Tampa ended on a sour note when he was benched toward the end of the 2023 season.

White came to Philadelphia for a fresh start and had the goal to play well enough to earn a long-term contract. He’s still just 26 years old. But that certainly hasn’t gone to plan.

Now that he’s a backup, it’s fair to wonder about White’s role on the team. The Eagles gave him a contract with some guaranteed money so they won’t want to cut him. But can White contribute on special teams?

Early in his career, White did play on teams a bit but has played just 231 special teams snaps in his five-year NFL career.

“Devin does a great job,” special teams coordinator Michael Clay said on Wednesday. “You guys have seen us do those tackle circuits. He’s first in line every time. He brings great energy. Moving forward, everything that he does, I comment. Great player from LSU, works his butt off at practice. Anything to help out the team, he’s willing to do. I’ll take anything that Devin wants to give.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube