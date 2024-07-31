Which Eagles are rated highest in Madden NFL 25?

Madden NFL 25, the latest in the vastly-popular video game franchise, is due to be released in a couple weeks. A big part of the game’s draw is being able to control your favorite team through seasons, in the quest to win a virtual Super Bowl.

EA Sports has released the ratings for virtually the entire league (except the quarterbacks), and as far as the Eagles are concerned, this year’s squad features a number of players on offense who are rated by the game among the league’s best.

Two Eagles players have a Madden rating of 95 (the highest you can have is 99): wide receiver A.J. Brown and right tackle Lane Johnson. Brown’s rating is tied for fourth among all NFL wideouts, behind Miami’s Tyreek Hill (99), Justin Jefferson of the Vikings (98), and the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb (96). Fellow WR DeVonta Smith is also rated highly, at an 88.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kicking off #Madden25 Ratings Week with the Top 10 Wide Receivers! 👑



See all WR Ratings ➡️ https://t.co/DGMKCwibBw pic.twitter.com/zK5DJKLLeT — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 29, 2024

Johnson is the second-highest rated right tackle in the game, behind only Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions.

The rest of the offensive line is a mixed bag from a ratings standpoint. Left tackle Jordan Mailata has a very strong 89, left guard Landon Dickerson is an 85, center Cam Jurgens a 70, and Tyler Steen, the projected starter at right guard, is a 69.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is among the top running backs in Madden at a 92, ranking fourth in the league behind Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers (99), Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (96) and the Ravens’ Derrick Henry (94).

Next up, the Top 10 RBs in the game 🔥



All #Madden25 RB Ratings⤵️ https://t.co/DGMKCwhDLY pic.twitter.com/7dG8KotDuV — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 30, 2024

The defense, not surprisingly, doesn’t feature a host of high ratings among them. The highest-rated player on that side of the ball is safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, at an 84. Behind CJGJ on D is defensive tackle Jalen Carter at 82, then three edge rushers: Josh Sweat at 81, Brandon Graham at 80 and Bryce Huff at 79.

Madden NFL 25 is available now for pre-order and will be available for digital download at midnight Aug. 16.