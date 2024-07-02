Atkinson finds opportunity with Cup contender after Flyers' buyout

Cam Atkinson said he had "a lot of juice left in the tank for the right situation."

After having the final year of his contract bought out by the Flyers last Friday, he has found that situation.

The veteran winger signed a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Lightning on Tuesday. He joins a pedigree-laden Tampa Bay team that is looking to make another Stanley Cup push.

At 35 years old, Atkinson would love a chance to play a role in a playoff run.

"I've been in the league 13 years and have only made the playoffs five times, so it's really hard just to make the playoffs," he said in February. "Once you make the playoffs, anything can happen."

Last season, with the rebuilding Flyers in a postseason race, Atkinson's role diminished down the stretch and he sounded open to a change of scenery at his exit interview.

"I don't care what anyone says, I've just got to believe in myself like I always have and prove everyone wrong like I always have my whole life and just go from there," Atkinson said in April. "I know this is a very important summer for me, getting back to the player I want to be and I know I can be. That's all I'm going to focus on."

Atkinson will return to Philadelphia on March 13 when the Lightning make their one and only trip to the Wells Fargo Center. He thanked the Flyers' organization and fans Tuesday night in a social media post.

Can’t thank the Flyers organization, players and fans enough for the last 3 years for me and my family! I will always treasure my time in the orange and black🟠⚫️ https://t.co/q0TcsssshB — Cam Atkinson (@CamAtkinson89) July 2, 2024

