Fun facts and matchups as the Flyers' 2024-25 schedule is released

The first real look at Matvei Michkov and the 2024-25 Flyers will come Oct. 11 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

John Tortorella's club kicks off the regular season on a Friday night when it visits the Canucks. The game lines up to be Michkov's highly anticipated NHL debut. It's also the start of a four-game road trip for the Flyers, who then come back for their home opener Oct. 19, a Saturday night, against Vancouver again.

Michkov, the organization's top prospect, signed his three-year entry-level contract Monday and is all but certain to be in the Flyers' lineup opening night.

"When I told Torts, he was really excited," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said. "And that's one of the things that I'm most excited about, too — the chance for Matvei to learn from a coach like Torts. I know he's going to coach him the right way, just like he does everybody else. He's going to be tough on him, he's going to be fair and he's going to teach him the right way."

As a 19-year-old coming from the KHL in Russia, there will be an adjustment to the NHL level. But Michkov's dynamic offensive ability has fans excited.

"The blue line out, when he gets the puck, I think he's going to pull all of you guys right out of your seats along with the fans at the Wells Fargo Center," Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said Tuesday.

Let's get into the schedule:

• The last time the Flyers started a season with four consecutive road games was 2017-18.

• The Flyers have 13 back-to-back sets, starting with their first two games. The last time they opened a season with a back-to-back set was also 2017-18.

• The Flyers go 13 days without a game from Feb. 9-21 (4 Nations Face-Off break).

• The Flyers' longest stretch of consecutive home games is seven from March 4-15.

• The Flyers' longest stretch of consecutive road games is six from Dec. 23-Jan. 5, but it's broken up by the holiday break.

• The Flyers play the Rangers and Hurricanes only three times apiece.

Aside from the season and home openers, here are some fun and notable matchups:

• Oct. 22 — Michkov squares off with fellow Russian and history-chasing Alex Ovechkin in Philadelphia.

• Nov. 23 — A potential showdown between Michkov and Connor Bedard when the Blackhawks come to town for a Saturday afternoon.

• Nov. 29 — The always-popular Black Friday home matinee is against the Rangers for a second straight year.

• Dec. 5 — The Flyers host the defending champion Panthers.

• Jan. 11 — Former Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier makes his first trip to Philadelphia since turning down the Flyers.

• Feb. 4 — The Flyers visit Delta Center to face the expansion Utah hockey club.

• Feb. 8 — The rival Penguins make their first of two trips to Philadelphia.

• Feb. 22 — The Flyers welcome Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

• March 11 — Claude Giroux and the Senators make their only trip to Philadelphia.

• April 15 — The Flyers' final home game of the regular season comes against Johnny Gaudreau and the Blue Jackets.

Here is the Flyers' full regular-season schedule, with start times in Eastern. The preseason schedule can be found here.

