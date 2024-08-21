Tortorella to be Team USA assistant coach at 4 Nations Face-Off

When the Flyers go 13 days without a game in February, John Tortorella will stay behind the bench.

The head coach will serve as an assistant for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. The tournament, which replaces the NHL All-Star break, features the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden.

Tortorella will be joined by John Hynes and David Quinn on head coach Mike Sullivan's staff.

In late December last season, Tortorella recorded his 1,500th career game as an NHL head coach, becoming the first U.S.-born coach to hit the milestone. He ranks second among U.S.-born coaches in all-time wins (742), behind only Rangers head coach and former Flyers bench boss Peter Laviolette (807).

Tortorella also represented USA Hockey in 2016, 2010, 2008 and 2005. He has a silver medal from the 2010 Olympics as an assistant coach.

