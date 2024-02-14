Flyers name Sean Couturier their new captain

The Flyers have a new captain: Sean Couturier.

The 31-year-old center is in his 12th season with the organization. He was drafted eighth overall by the club in 2011.

The Flyers did not have a captain since March 2022, when they traded Claude Giroux.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Couturier has made an impressive comeback this season after missing almost 22 months because of two back surgeries.

"He's a crusty, old pro," head coach John Tortorella said last Saturday. "He's a huge part of this."

Travis Konecny was also named an alternate captain, joining Scott Laughton in the team's leadership group.

"Sean Couturier is an ideal choice to be the next leader of the Philadelphia Flyers," general manager Danny Briere, Couturier's former teammate, said in a statement released by the team. "Sean was drafted here and has made Philadelphia his home. I have personally seen his development from a responsible forward to one of the best two-way centermen in the game and a playoff performer.

"The adversity he has had to overcome has only strengthened his proven leadership. In this new era of orange with Dan Hilferty, Keith Jones and John Tortorella at the helm, we couldn't be more proud to call him captain."

Last April, Couturier said he wanted to be "a part of this rebuild from the ground up."

"It's such a great honor," Couturier said in a statement released by the team. "It's a really prestigious organization so this makes it even more special. This city is my home and I love it here. It's going to be business as usual for me. Nothing is really going to change from me or my game and how I approach things. I love my teammates, how we have grown as a group and I want to make sure we keep going on the right path here."

Couturier, the Flyers' alpha dog down the middle, has been a big reason why the organization is making a surprise playoff push this season. In 50 games, Couturier has put up 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and a plus-7 mark. His 19:44 minutes per game are second highest among Flyers forwards and his 53.1 faceoff win percentage leads the team.

Pretty cool to see Sean Couturier share his tips on faceoffs with teammates. pic.twitter.com/8wHDZw6Toh — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 14, 2024

(More coming...)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube