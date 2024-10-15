Trending
Flyers news

Flyers Pregame Live ticket package is a go for 2024-25 NHL season

By Brooke Destra

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Let's do that hockey!

NBC Sports Philadelphia and the Flyers have teamed up to bring the first-ever Flyers Pregame Live ticket package.

Join us on October 31 at Wells Fargo Center when the Flyers host the Blues.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The package includes a lower-level ticket and an exclusive throwback long sleeve shirt. You'll also have a chance to meet the NBC Sports Philadelphia Pregame crew.

You can get your tickets at philadelphiaflyers.com.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers blog 20 hours ago

Tippett, a penalty killer? The upside is there with Flyers

Flyers analysis Oct 13

Fedotov has up-and-down night as Flyers fall to Flames for first loss

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us