Flyers release 11 new jersey numbers for 2023-24 season

With a new season comes new jersey numbers.

The rebuilding Flyers will have 11 of them this season. The team released the digits Wednesday, with six players switching things up from last season and five offseason additions claiming their first Flyers number.

Let's break down the new looks, with some help from Hockey-Reference.com.

Wade Allison — No. 57 --> No. 17

The 25-year-old winger wore No. 17 for three of his four years at Western Michigan. The last Flyer to wear No. 17 was Zack MacEwen, who was traded to the Kings at the deadline last season. Before MacEwen, Wayne Simmonds and Jeff Carter rocked the number. Allison will be the 16th Flyer to wear No. 17.

Ronnie Attard — No. 47 --> No. 23

The 24-year-old defenseman will be the 30th Flyer to wear No. 23. Oskar Lindblom made the number a popular one during his time in Philadelphia. Lukas Sedlak was the last Flyer to have it. Attard signed a new two-year deal last month.

Noah Cates — No. 49 --> No. 27

The 24-year-old forward sported No. 27 with the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Reggie Leach and Ron Hextall, two Flyers Hall of Famers, donned the number in Philadelphia. The last Flyer to wear No. 27 was Justin Bailey. Cates inked a new two-year contract last month.

Tyson Foerster — No. 52 --> No. 71

The 21-year-old winger went to No. 18 to start development camp last month. But that change was short-lived because, during camp, the Flyers signed veteran defenseman Marc Staal, who has worn No. 18 his entire career. Only Max Willman has sported No. 71 in Flyers history. Foerster rocked the number at the junior level with the OHL's Barrie Colts and for the Phantoms, the Flyers' AHL affiliate.

Cam York — No. 45 --> No. 8

The 22-year-old defenseman had No. 4 at Michigan and when he captained the U.S. to gold in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. But No. 4 is Barry Ashbee's retired number in Flyers history. York will be the 20th Flyer to don No. 8. Flyers Hall of Famer Dave Schultz wore the number, as did Mark Recchi and Brad Marsh. York signed a new two-year deal last month.

Egor Zamula — No. 54 --> No. 5

The 23-year-old defenseman will be the 23rd Flyer to rock No. 5. Braydon Coburn wore the number over parts of nine seasons in Philadelphia. The last two Flyers to have No. 5 were Philippe Myers and Samuel Morin. Zamula inked a new one-year contract in May.

Garnet Hathaway — No. 19

The 31-year-old winger wore No. 21 with the Bruins, Capitals and Flames. However, No. 21 is alternate captain Scott Laughton's number, so Hathaway is rolling with No. 19. The number has been a popular one in Philadelphia. Flyers Hall of Famer Rick MacLeish wore No. 19, as did Scott Hartnell and Mikael Renberg. Hathaway signed a two-year deal with the Flyers last month.

Cal Petersen — No. 40

The 28-year-old goalie will be the first Flyer to sport No. 40 since Jordan Weal. Vinny Lecavalier had it before Weal. Petersen is the 12th Flyer to wear it. The netminder was acquired by the Flyers during June in the Ivan Provorov trade.

Ryan Poehling — No. 25

The 24-year-old center will take James van Riemsdyk's old number. Poehling wore No. 25 with the Penguins and Canadiens, as well. He'll be the 29th Flyer to don the number, joining a group that includes Keith Primeau and Peter Zezel. Poehling inked a one-year contract with the Flyers last month.

Marc Staal — No. 18

The 36-year-old defenseman has always worn No. 18 over 1,101 career NHL games. It was a popular number in Philadelphia when Mike Richards rocked it for six seasons. Tyler Pitlick was the last Flyer to sport No. 18. Staal signed a one-year deal with the Flyers last month.

Sean Walker — No. 26

The 28-year-old defenseman will go with No. 26, a number that Brian Propp donned in his Flyers Hall of Fame career. The last Flyer to wear No. 26 in a regular-season game was Christian Folin. Along with Petersen, Walker was acquired by the Flyers in the Provorov trade.

New Era. New Season. New Numbers. pic.twitter.com/KQFrgaamTL — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 2, 2023

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube