Source: Flyers signing Nick Seeler to 4-year contract extension

The 30-year-old defenseman has been one of the Flyers' best on the back end this season

By Jordan Hall

VOORHEES, N.J. — Nick Seeler is staying in Philadelphia.

The Flyers are signing their "glue guy" defenseman to a four-year, $10.8 million contract extension, a source confirmed Wednesday. The deal has an average annual value of of $2.7 million.

The contract has a no-trade clause for Years 1 and 2, according to PuckPedia.com.

TSN's Darren Dreger first reported the news.

Seeler, a team-oriented, defense-first blueliner, has been one of the Flyers' best on the back end this season. He leads the NHL with 184 blocked shots and owns a plus-15 rating while playing a career-high 16:58 minutes per game.

The 30-year-old is on the final year of a two-year contract with a cap hit of just $775,000.

He more than earned his new deal.

"Seels is that guy, I don’t know how he does it, but like, he’s got no fear when he’s playing," Travis Konecny said in November. "Big blocks big time of the game, makes big plays, offensively, too, he has been contributing. He’s just a guy that you want on your team. When the team may be down, he’s always there to spark the guys with a big block or a big play."

(More coming...)

