Frost makes a highlight, lineup talk and more from Flyers training camp

VOORHEES, N.J. — Plenty of pucks were in play a day after John Tortorella's annual skating gauntlet.

The three groups in Flyers training camp split up two scrimmages Friday. Two of the groups had one scrimmage and one practice, while the other group played in both scrimmages without a practice.

In "such an important" Year 3 with the Flyers, Tortorella has appreciated the focus of camp.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"The thing I'm happy about, I think it's just business," the head coach said. "It's a group that we do this, this is how we do it here. I think you can feel the tightness already. What it transforms into, I don't know. But I just like the general attitude as we've gone through the first two days here."

Let's get into three observations from Day 2 at Flyers Training Center.

Frost, Michkov show connection

Which center will play with Matvei Michkov? That has been a big storyline ever since the prized prospect signed his contract this summer.

Right now, Morgan Frost is getting the first crack, with Owen Tippett on the opposite wing.

Frost looked excellent in his one scrimmage and absolutely had a spark with Michkov. Both players see the ice and are creative with the puck, characteristics that worked well together Friday.

On one play, Michkov's backcheck pressure helped create a turnover to keep the puck in the offensive zone. Frost then finished the sequence with a bullet from the low circle.

Looks like Matvei Michkov’s extra effort here creates a turnover to keep the puck in the zone and then Morgan Frost finishes with a nasty shot.



Frost looks real strong, winning puck battles along boards. pic.twitter.com/qQ5PYfOCJj — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 20, 2024

While Frost flashed, he also exhibited strength along the boards to win puck battles and sustain possession.

"I feel stronger," he said Friday. "I think that's definitely one area I can improve on is some of those 1-on-1 puck battles. I'm never going to be a super physical guy out there, but I think if I can win some more 1-on-1 battles and then get the puck to my teammates after that, I think that will help me a lot.

"I'd like to get to a point where I can be relied upon late in the game from a defensive standpoint. I think in the past, that kind of hasn't been there, so that's something I'd like to work on and hopefully get to that point."

Frost's role has fluctuated under Tortorella. This season, the 25-year-old is in a contract year.

"That's the biggest thing with Frosty and I, the up and down we go with is being consistent," Tortorella said Friday. "Important guy, up the middle, a position that we're still trying to find our way with. He makes plays, he has gone through it, has slowly gotten better. I think it's a really big year for him, I really do. I think he has improved, which is really good. But I want to see him in more of a consistent, take charge type of guy. Not with his mouth; with his play."

The Flyers open their exhibition slate Sunday on the road against the Capitals (3 p.m. ET/NHL Network). We'll see if Michkov makes his preseason debut.

"He has got some personality," Tortorella said. "He played with some personality out at that rookie game. I like players with personality. Sometimes it goes the wrong way with a coach and a player, but at least it's personality. I think it's boring sometimes in this league where there's no personality with the guys. ... You can see the puck follows him."

USA Today Images, JustSports Photography

Couturier's health and line

It's no secret Sean Couturier's play dipped significantly down the stretch of last season. Perhaps an injury to the captain's lower abdominal area factored into his struggles.

Couturier didn't use the injury as an excuse and said he believed the offseason surgery he underwent was minor. The 31-year-old center was highly effective over his first 50 games before dropping off around mid-February. His injury came about in December.

"It was kind of up and down, like kind of symptomatic," Couturier said Thursday. "It was one of those things where you can fight through it, you can rehab it, maintain it, do maintenance on it. But as time goes on, you kind of adapt yourself and you don't feel natural anymore. I'm glad that I'm back to feeling normal and ready to go."

For Tortorella and Couturier, this season will be their first full one together as coach and captain. Last season, their relationship became a storyline to say the least.

On Thursday, Tortorella liked Couturier's fortitude in the skating test.

"I watched him the first two reps and I said, 'Oh, s---,' because it looked like he was going to die pretty quickly," the head coach said. "And he fought through it, he fought through it and finished the proper way.

"With Sean, I think he's ready to go, I think he's in a good mindset. I don't think Sean will ever use last year with his play as that he was nicked up. Because we checked with him all the time, he wanted to play."

Here were some of the Flyers' notable lines Friday, in no particular order (and in pencil):

Tyson Foerster-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett-Morgan Frost-Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee-Jett Luchanko-Noah Cates

Elliot Desnoyers-Scott Laughton-Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers-Ryan Poehling-Garnet Hathaway

Oscar Eklind-Rodrigo Abols-Olle Lycksell

'Jamie looks free'

Jamie Drysdale is a talented skater and puck-mover, especially when healthy. But the 22-year-old defenseman has fought injuries, limiting him to 42 games over the last two seasons.

With the Flyers, after arriving in the Cutter Gauthier trade, Drysdale dealt with a core muscle injury and also missed close to five weeks because of a left shoulder injury. He had offseason surgery for the core muscle problem.

"It's not great kind of knowing that you can't do what you want to do and know you can do," Drysdale said Thursday about being hampered by the injury. "Just from not being able to warm up properly, kind of just being restricted and doing anything you can to make it feel decent going into games."

He had a dynamic look to him in his one scrimmage.

"Jamie looks free," Tortorella said Friday. "We all know how great of a skater he is; he just looks more confident in his skating."

Drysdale spent the offseason rehabbing and working out at the team's practice facility.

"We certainly brought it to his attention at the end of the year that this was a very big summer for him and we wanted our hands on him," Tortorella said. "He stayed in here, did his work. He looks different to me. He looks more confident."

His pair with Nick Seeler is one you very well could see on opening night.

"I feel good, body's feeling good for the first time in a while, so that's a positive," Drysdale said. "I'm just looking forward to hopefully a full 82 [games]."

Here were some of the Flyers' notable pairs Friday, in no particular order (and in pencil):

Cam York-Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler-Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula-Rasmus Ristolainen

Emil Andrae-Erik Johnson

Adam Ginning-Oliver Bonk

Carter Sotheran-Ronnie Attard

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube