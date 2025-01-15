Flyers fall in shootout, drop to 1-6-1 in second game of back-to-backs

The Flyers couldn't nail down a 2-1 third-period lead and lost to the Blue Jackets, 3-2, in a shootout Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.

Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov were denied in the skills competition, while Columbus scored on two of its three attempts.

Bobby Brink and Owen Tippett provided the Flyers' goals. Morgan Frost intercepted a pass in the neutral zone to set up Tippett's go-ahead third-period marker.

But the Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski scored his second of the night to tie things back up with 4:37 minutes left in regulation.

The Flyers (19-20-6) had a two-game winning streak snapped. They haven't won three straight since the end of November.

John Tortorella's club is 1-6-1 in the second game of back-to-back sets. It exerted a lot of energy to beat the defending champion Panthers, 4-3, with a third-period comeback Monday night. The Flyers had a pretty good effort Tuesday night coming off two emotional wins and playing their third game in four days.

They went to overtime for the 14th time this season and dropped to 8-6 after regulation.

They're 2-0-1 against Columbus. The clubs don't meet again until April 15 in the Flyers' final home game of the regular season.

The Blue Jackets (21-17-6) have won five straight and are 15-5-3 at home.

• Ivan Fedotov made his first start in a week and was very good, converting 26 saves on 28 shots. Three of the stops came in OT.

The 6-foot-7 netminder forced overtime by denying Damon Severson with five seconds left. He robbed Severson earlier in the third period with a fantastic diving save to keep the game tied at 1-1.

About midway through the game, he bailed out Brink with a huge save to prevent a deficit. Brink had a turnover that led to a great look for Adam Fantilli, but Fedotov turned him away.

Columbus drew even at 1-1 in the first period on a Werenski breakaway. Rasmus Ristolainen and Noah Cates had a misconnection at the offensive blue line that sprung Werenski the other way.

It's no secret the Flyers have dealt with costly instability in net. Fedotov giving them a strong effort and point on the road is a definite positive.

Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov stopped 23 of the Flyers' 25 shots.

Zach Werenski powered the Blue Jackets to a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

• Things got feisty in the second period when Mathieu Olivier squashed Travis Sanheim along the back boards. The hit was questionable because it may have been late.

Sanheim was left a little banged up and had words for Olivier, who was then decked by Konecny.

As a result, the Flyers had to go on the penalty kill, but they were successful.

• Frost is on a season-best four-game point streak (three goals, two assists).

• The Flyers' persistence and patience with the Nick Seeler-Jamie Drysdale pair has paid off of late.

The two defensemen assisted Brink's game-opening goal 3:44 minutes into the action and have played an effective brand over their last three outings. Seeler and Drysdale have combined for a goal and four assists. Seeler has a plus-3 mark in that span.

• With the Flyers coming off consecutive wins, Joel Farabee was a healthy scratch for a third straight game.

• The Flyers are back in action Thursday when they visit the Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

