Michkov makes preseason debut, young Flyers rout Caps with 6 goals

The Flyers opened their exhibition slate Sunday afternoon by rolling the Capitals, 6-2, at Capital One Arena.

With Joel Farabee leading the way, five Flyers 25 years old or younger put up multi-point games. Farabee looked like the best player on the ice, recording a goal and three assists.

Bobby Brink buried a couple of goals on backhanders. Morgan Frost stood out, as well, with two markers and a helper.

In his preseason debut, top prospect Matvei Michkov had two assists and played the most minutes among Flyers forwards at 19:14. Jett Luchanko, the Flyers' first-round pick this summer, also collected a pair of assists.

Olle Lycksell got on the board, too, with a goal.

AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley head coach Ian Laperriere led the Flyers behind the bench. John Tortorella and company evaluated from the visiting management suite.

• Through a rookie game and a preseason game, Michkov has a goal and two assists. He has been as advertised.

What really catches your eye is how he gets better as more minutes are put on his plate. He seems to embrace playing when tired.

The 19-year-old winger made an impressive play moments before assisting Frost's first goal that cushioned the Flyers' lead to 2-0 in the first period.

After putting on the brakes just inside the offensive blue line, Michkov was tripped but still made a cross-ice pass as he fell to the ice. The play went in deep to a streaking Frost and eventually got the Flyers working below the goal line. That's when Michkov again found Frost, who quickly backhanded the puck home.

Michkov picked up his other assist on a third-period power play as he sent a slippery pass to Farabee, who got the puck on net and allowed Frost to flush the rebound.

It's early, but so far, so good with Frost as Michkov's center.

• Similar to the start of last season, Farabee and Brink showed natural chemistry. It wouldn't be a bad idea if the Flyers tried to keep them together.

The 24-year-old Farabee played like a guy that wants to be challenged.

The 23-year-old Brink is visibly stronger this season and looking to play more of a two-way game, which should help gain the trust of Tortorella. Last year, the 5-foot-8 winger won a job as the training camp darling. This year, he knows he still needs to earn his lineup spot.

"Every day in this league, it doesn't matter who you are, you have to prove yourself," Brink said Saturday. "There are different levels of opportunity, whether you've got to prove yourself to try to be on the power play or on the penalty kill.

"It doesn't matter who you are, you have to come out here and perform and execute and give it your best or else you're going to be out of a job. I think every guy knows that, it's the reality of the league. So you've got to come up and show up every day."

Luchanko, who just turned 18 years old last month, centered the line with Farabee and Brink.

"I'm very excited about his future, that's for sure," Laperriere said nine days ago.

• Ivan Fedotov, the Flyers' projected backup entering his first full NHL season, stopped 10 of 12 shots over two periods of solid work.

He made a nice save on a Capitals breakaway in the first period. The first goal he allowed went off of Nick Seeler, who was trying to block the shot. The second goal came on a Washington power play.

Carson Bjarnason, the 2023 second-rounder, made nine saves in relief.

• A healthy Jamie Drysdale moved well and played in all situations. The 22-year-old defenseman has dynamic skating ability.

• The Flyers are right back at it Monday when they visit the Canadiens (7 p.m. ET).

The non-game groups will practice at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET in Voorhees, New Jersey.

