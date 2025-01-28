Flyers take care of Devils again, bounce back from disappointing losses

The Flyers beat the Devils for the second time in 10 days by picking up a 4-2 win Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Bobby Brink, Joel Farabee, Garnet Hathaway and Scott Laughton provided the Flyers' goals. Travis Konecny and Rasmus Ristolainen each had two assists.

The Flyers (23-22-6) rebounded from back-to-back losses in which they were outscored a combined 9-2.

John Tortorella's club was missing Sean Couturier (illness) and Egor Zamula (upper-body injury).

New Jersey was without its No. 1 goaltender Jacob Markstrom (knee injury) and leading goal scorer Nico Hischier (undisclosed injury).

The Flyers improved to 2-0-0 against the Devils (28-18-6) this season. The clubs meet twice more, with the next matchup in two days.

"This is a team that went through some growing pains as far as being a bad team, put their assets together and now they're growing," Tortorella said of New Jersey. "They're a legitimate top team in this league and they're balanced through their lineup."

• Samuel Ersson continued to give the Flyers his best by denying 31 of 33 shots.

The Devils cracked him late in the second period when Dougie Hamilton's shot ricocheted high into the air and then into the net. But the Flyers were already up 3-0 at that point thanks to Hathaway's insurance earlier in the period.

With New Jersey's net emptied, Timo Meier drew the Devils within one in the final minute and a half of the game. But the Flyers were able to close the door with Laughton's empty-netter.

The Flyers' penalty kill was very good.

Ersson has been at the top of his game since the holiday break, winning eight of his 10 starts and turning away 235 of 254 shots.

New Jersey netminder Jake Allen stopped 22 of the Flyers' 25 shots.

• Laughton also assisted Farabee's goal as the alternate captain returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games because of a personal family matter.

The first-period marker came just 28 seconds after Brink opened the game's scoring with a power play tally.

With the Eagles fresh off their NFC Championship Game victory, Farabee appropriately celebrated his goal.

Was he imitating Saquon Barkley or A.J. Brown?

"I don't know, I just got a first down," Farabee said. "Figured I'd celebrate."

• Nick Seeler leveled Nathan Bastian in the second period, forcing the Devils' winger out of the game.

The hit was square on but may have been high as Bastian appeared unsuspecting of the check after passing the puck.

Seeler was whistled for roughing Hamilton, who came in to defend his teammate. The New Jersey defenseman also received a penalty for crosschecking Seeler.

"I hope the guy isn't hurt that bad," Tortorella said. "I just think sometimes players just aren't ready to be hit. It's so prevalent in our game because the game has changed into a no-hitter. But then all of a sudden there are some hits and no one's ready to take them. I'm not criticizing him, I hope he's OK. But it's just a hockey hit."

Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler delivered a crushing hit on Devils winger Nathan Bastian in the second period.

• Ryan Poehling, who has missed the last five games with a head injury, skated Sunday morning in a tracksuit before practice.

Nicolas Deslauriers had a rehab skate Monday morning as he recovers from an upper-body injury. The winger was placed on injured reserve in early December, a stint retroactive to Nov. 9, when he last played.

• The Flyers and Devils are at it again Wednesday when the clubs match up at the Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET/TNT).

