Flyers follow up 3 straight wins with 2 straight losses for third time

The Flyers have once again lost momentum after a positive stretch.

They fell to the Islanders, 3-1, Friday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Tyson Foerster scored the team's lone goal, providing a lead that didn't last long.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Friday night didn't look like a favorable spot for the Flyers. They were coming off a 6-1 loss Thursday night to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, the Islanders hadn't played since Monday and that was a home game.

John Tortorella's club is now 1-7-1 in the second game of back-to-back sets and has been outscored 39-24.

The Flyers (22-22-6) have won three straight games three times this season. Each time, they've lost at least their next two games. Just way too up and down.

They're 1-1-0 against the Islanders (20-20-7) with two more matchups to go.

• Ivan Fedotov turned away 24 of 27 shots. Could the Flyers have used a few more saves? Sure, but Fedotov really wasn't a problem.

The Flyers allowed two goals in 55 seconds of the first period to relinquish a 1-0 lead. They had breakdowns that turned into odd-man rushes.

In the second period, New York hurt the Flyers again with transition offense. Brock Nelson scored on a shot that Fedotov could have stopped. It was one that the Flyers needed a save.

Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin entered 9-3-2 with a 1.68 goals-against average and .943 save percentage lifetime against the Flyers. He notched win No. 10 by denying 29 of the Flyers' 30 shots.

• Cam York had to exit 6:23 minutes into the action after taking a hard hit from Alexander Romanov. But the 24-year-old defenseman was able to return at the start of the second period and finished the game with 17:12 minutes.

The check on York appeared to be clean as it was shoulder to shoulder and he had just unleashed a shot.

York's return was big because the Flyers were already without Egor Zamula, who missed the game because of an upper-body ailment. He's considered day to day.

Erik Johnson entered the lineup for Zamula. The veteran defenseman played his first game since Nov. 20 and had an assist.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Sunday at 11 a.m. ET in Voorhees, New Jersey before they host the Devils on Monday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube