NHL, Flyers mourn the tragic deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother

Kevin Hayes and Johnny Gaudreau were a unique duo at Boston College.

One player stood at 6-foot-5, the other at 5-foot-9. The big Hayes protected the puck with his size and the boyish Gaudreau darted and dazzled.

They had different playing strengths. But the two sure seemed just alike off the ice.

"He's one of my best friends," Hayes said on Nov. 22, 2019, a day before Gaudreau and the Flames visited Hayes and the Flyers. "Not even within hockey, just within my life."

Hayes tragically lost his friend Thursday night. He and so many others are trying to somehow process the deaths of Gaudreau and his 29-year-old younger brother Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed by a drunk driver in Salem County, New Jersey, while riding their bikes, police said.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, was a local star, coming from Carneys Point Township in New Jersey and playing for Gloucester Catholic High School. He was an electric player for three years at Boston College alongside Hayes, who got married last August with Gaudreau as one of his groomsmen.

"We pretty much were inseparable for three years there," Hayes said in November 2019. "That's when he became Johnny Hockey. ... He was this little kid that looked like he was 12 and he was scoring every night, it was crazy."

Gaudreau would have been entering his third season with the Blue Jackets. He was a seven-time NHL All-Star, with six of those honors coming with the Flames. He played on the same line as Hayes at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. It was Hayes' final season with the Flyers before he was traded last summer.

Hayes also lost his older brother Jimmy Hayes three years ago on Aug. 23.

The Flyers released the following statement Friday morning on the deaths of the Gaudreau brothers:

"The Philadelphia Flyers are heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Johnny and Matthew were deeply rooted in the Philadelphia and New Jersey community, where they spent their entire childhood on the ice.

Both were members of Gloucester Catholic High School, Team Comcast and the Philadelphia Little Flyers. Matthew reconnected with the Flyers organization where he played for our ECHL affiliate, the Reading Royals, and later joined the coaching ranks in Philadelphia, which included his high school.

Throughout all of their success in the hockey world, both continued to give back to our community. Johnny and Matthew, as well as the entire Gaudreau family, have made a sizable difference in the lives of so many in the Philadelphia area to learning and growing to love the sport of hockey.

Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to Johnny's wife, Meredith, their children, Noa and Johnny, Matthew's wife Madeline, and the entire Gaudreau family during this unimaginably difficult time.

Johnny and Matthew were, and always will be, beloved and cherished members of the Flyers community and entire hockey world."

There was an outpouring of condolences and other messages Friday for the Gaudreau family on X, formerly Twitter:

Kevin Hayes posted a picture of Johnny Gaudreau telling him to “say hello” to his late brother Jimmy Hayes pic.twitter.com/gRXfs2zX3F — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau

Aug. 13, 1993 – Aug. 29, 2024 pic.twitter.com/QGPsV4v7mv — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

Commissioner Bettman Statement on the Passing of Johnny Gaudreau. https://t.co/JJHCkBDIzF pic.twitter.com/fhbjomNOPw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 30, 2024

It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.



Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. pic.twitter.com/xFm1md0vwh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024

The entire BC community is stunned by the tragic news. Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest @BC_MHockey players but also one of the nicest. Matthew was a gifted player & beloved by teammates. Our prayers are with the Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss. pic.twitter.com/RE2rbfTG3K — Boston College (@BostonCollege) August 30, 2024

This is beyond tragic. Normally, I try to put things into perspective. This I cannot. It’s crushing. Prayers to the entire Gaudreau family. RIP Johnny and Matty. 💔 https://t.co/JTyUTUGxrv — Jim Jackson (@JimJPhilly) August 30, 2024

Thinking of Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, young kids, and his entire family today while they navigate this unimaginable tragedy of losing both Johnny and Matthew.



💔 pic.twitter.com/Pk0BK8WzgJ — dani smith (@thedanismith) August 30, 2024

Hello from Nationwide Arena. Fans have started a Memorial at the entrance. Flowers, hats and a hockey stick laid so far. Would expect much more as fans will come pay their respects to Johnny Hockey. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/QBvChoyd2b — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) August 30, 2024

I’m truly sick to my stomach. Life is so unfair and this hits on so many different levels. I’m completely heartbroken for the entire Gaudreau family. — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) August 30, 2024

Devastated hearing the horrific news. Such an amazing family dealing with the unthinkable. My condolences to the entire Gaudreau family. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) August 30, 2024

Unimaginable and devastating.

What a difficult time across the entire Hockey and Sports Community. Deepest condolences to Gaudreau family, their friends, teammates and colleagues. May Matthew and Johnny Hockey rest in power. 💐🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️‍🩹. pic.twitter.com/c8R4WWBVoK — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 30, 2024

The players and staff of the NHLPA are devastated by the terrible losses of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, and we express our sincerest condolences to the entire Gaudreau family.



Statement from NHLPA Executive Director, Marty Walsh: https://t.co/uUvSR25qzr pic.twitter.com/juputzwkqb — NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 30, 2024

Insane man! 🤦🏾‍♂️ . I instantly got so down😔and sad🥺 after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2024

There are no words, please pray hard for their Families🙏🏻

Rest In Peace…#JohnnyGaudreau #MathewGaudreau pic.twitter.com/uDTlFZgK6m — Bernie Parent (@bernieparent) August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau did so much work in South Jersey and the Philly area growing the game of hockey. He worked with the kids and the players with the @43oakfoundation promoting diversity in hockey#RIPJohnandMatty 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8Ly1NzJWvk — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 30, 2024

It's difficult to breathe.

The chest is tight and heavy.

The images of the countless lives collapsing in disbelief and horror is just too much to process in an overloaded brain not equipped for such loss. It makes time stop and you wonder, "how does the family of Johnny and… pic.twitter.com/J95DpTgK3k — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) August 30, 2024

Like many, I am shocked & devastated for Johnny Gaudreau, his brother Matthew & their entire family.



I didn’t know Johnny well, but he opened his home to myself & the @NHL_On_TNT crew in 2022 and they were the most gracious and kind family.



My heart breaks for them. 💔 https://t.co/fx0UNeqI76 — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) August 30, 2024

Flowers and a Gaudreau stick outside of Hollydell Ice Arena this morning pic.twitter.com/Zhv1U2wQuc — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) August 30, 2024

In Loving Memory pic.twitter.com/Ru6NQUPp0w — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) August 30, 2024

The flowers are starting to pour in at Nationwide Arena with a banner that says “In loving memory of Johnny Gaudreau”.



All of that below the banner of Johnny. As every fan passes by, no one talks about the goals, each shares the amazing person Johnny was. pic.twitter.com/lfXoIU7EZR — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) August 30, 2024

Devastated by the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Sending my deepest condolences and love to their family. — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 30, 2024

My heart hurts for the Gaudreau family…such a wonderful kid…my heart and prayers are with their whole family!!! — Scott Hartnell (@Hartsy43) August 30, 2024

Some things just don't make sense. 💔 pic.twitter.com/PjdtGVzizc — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 30, 2024

Woke up to this. WOW💔. Gutted for the Gaudreau family!

🙏🏻RIP Johnny & Matthew pic.twitter.com/2VZPTOlSTq — Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) August 30, 2024

"An unspeakable loss." Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau had deep ties to South Jersey. @siobhan_mcgirl shows us how community members are remembering the brothers after their deaths: https://t.co/LvoMScgOOE pic.twitter.com/uBQc65FSwF — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 30, 2024