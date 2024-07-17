Anthony Edwards already believes he's Team USA's No. 1 option at the 2024 Olympics.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star also believes he'd beat his Olympic teammates in the pool.

Edwards, in an interview with Today, said he'd be tuning into swimming in Paris, while also claiming he'd triumph in any freestyle event over his basketball peers and hilariously mocking their abilities.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"They ain't no swimmers," Edwards said, citing his speed in the water. "You got Joel Embiid, you got [Anthony Davis] and Bam [Adebayo]. They ain't swimming fast. LeBron, he ain't swimming fast. KD, Kawhi [Leonard], [Jayson] Tatum, they're not swimming fast at all.

"So my only challengers are [Devin Booker], when he might not know how to swim. Jrue [Holiday], he might drown. And [Tyrese] Haliburton, oh my God. If Haliburton beat me then I just need to never touch the water again."

Edwards, soon to be 23 years old, already is off to a promising start with the national team entering Paris, most recently posting 16 points on 5 of 10 shooting and three steals in a dominant tune-up win over Serbia Wednesday.

Those numbers came in just 16 minutes off the bench, so Edwards could definitely earn more playing time if he remains consistent.

USA Basketball exhibition schedule

Team USA has two more pre-Olympic exhibitions in London, one on Saturday versus South Sudan and the second on Monday versus Germany.

Then it will face Serbia once again on Sunday, July 28, to begin Olympic play.