How to watch US climber Brooke Raboutou in Olympic boulder and lead final

Brooke Raboutou has been climbing up the walls in Paris, but can she climb atop the Olympic podium?

The 23-year-old Colorado native is heading into boulder and lead final, the first in Olympic history after sport climbing debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After finishing fifth in the inaugural combined event in Tokyo, Raboutou will be in the medal mix at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She finished third in the boulder and lead semifinals, trailing Tokyo gold medalist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia and Jessica Pilz of Austria.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here is how you can watch Raboutou in action in the boulder and lead final.

U.S. sport climber Brooke Raboutou learned how to climb with her parents, who also competed in the sport.

When is the women's boulder and lead final?

The eight climbers will begin the final on boulder at 4:15 a.m. ET/1:15 a.m. PT on Saturday Aug. 10. The event will conclude with the lead final at 6:35 a.m. ET/3:35 a.m. PT.

How to watch the women's boulder and lead final

Viewers can stream the boulder and lead final on NBCOlympics.com here and on Peacock here.

We put climber Brooke Raboutou in a Time Machine to relive the moments that brought her to the 2024 Paris Olympics.