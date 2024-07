Brody Malone of USA Gymnastics and skateboarder Kagger Eaton are among the American athletes in the spotlight on Monday.

What to Know The U.S. men's gymnastics team has returned to Bercy Arena for the men's final.

Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston medaled in a thrilling men's skateboarding street event.

The U.S. women's volleyball team opened group play with a loss, as it couldn't complete a comeback against China.

Follow along below for the latest news and features from Paris as Day 3 of the 2024 Olympics unfolds.