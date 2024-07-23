Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic torch ahead of Paris Opening Ceremony

Snoop Dogg knows a thing or two about lighting up, and he will now participate in the most famous lighting ceremony in the world.

The rapper, entertainer and NBC special correspondent for the 2024 Paris Olympics will take part in the Olympic torch relay ahead of Friday's Opening Ceremony. Saint-Denis Mayor Mathieu Hanotin made the announcement Tuesday morning on X.

"Saint Denis: last step before the Eiffel Tower. An international cast @SnoopDogg for the last stretch of the Olympic Flame," Hanotin wrote.

Snoop Dogg will be joined by French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar among the final torchbearers for the Paris Olympics.

NBC Olympics announced on New Year's Eve that Snoop Dogg would be joining the network's coverage for the Paris Games. He will provide reports from the French capital, visit the city's most famous landmarks and offer his own analysis for the biggest events.

As for the actual lighting of the Olympic cauldron, it is still being kept under wraps. Paris 2024 organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said earlier this week that the person who will light the cauldron did not even know they had been selected yet.

NBC and Peacock's coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, July 26.

We had the exclusive opportunity to sit down with Mr. Olympics himself, Snoop Dogg, to share his ultimate dream team in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.