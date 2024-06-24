The Olympics are known for assembling numerous sports every four years.

From global sports like soccer to more niche ones like equestrian, there's no shortage of events going on when the competitions get underway.

However, the 2024 Olympics in Paris won't have some major sports, including ones that are highly popular in the United States.

Here's what to know about the status of baseball and softball for the 2024 Games:

Will baseball be in the 2024 Olympics?

Baseball will not be among the events in Paris, despite Japan beating Team USA for gold in Tokyo last time out.

Will softball be in the 2024 Olympics?

Like baseball, softball will also not be played in Paris. And just like the baseball result in Tokyo, Japan also beat Team USA for gold in softball.

Why did baseball and softball get removed from the Olympics?

Baseball, which first featured in the Olympics in 1904, will not be in Paris primarily due to scheduling concerns. Since MLB has a 162-game calendar and runs through the summer, the league would lose numerous players, which would drastically affect how teams operate in that span.

Softball was played from 1996 to 2008, nixed in 2012 and 2016 but returned for Tokyo in 2021. However, it won't be played in Paris due to popularity and support.

Will baseball and softball be in the 2028 Olympics?

Yes, baseball and softball fans can rejoice because each sport will be back for the 2028 Games. Both sports were officially added to the 2028 program in October 2023.

“The inclusion of baseball and softball will undoubtedly enhance the experience of the Games, as both sports have enjoyed global success in recent years and deserve to be celebrated on the international stage,'' USA Baseball CEO Paul Seiler had said.

It's not yet clear how MLB will work around the Olympics calendar, especially if key players rightfully want to represent their respective countries.

Softball will be part of the 2028 Olympic program, but games will not be played in the host city. Instead, softball — as well as canoe slalom — will be held in Oklahoma City in 2028 in a cost-saving move.

Where will the Olympics 2028 take place?

The 2028 Olympics will be held in Los Angeles.