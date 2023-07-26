‘A cheat code': Soccer fans react to Messi's dominant first start with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi hasn't needed any time to adjust at his new club.

After scoring an epic stoppage time game-winner in his Inter Miami debut, the 36-year-old powered a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday as he made his first start with the club. Messi had a hand in three of the Herons' goals, scoring twice and providing an assist on another at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't need much time at all to get on the scoresheet, as he got behind the Atlanta defense and put back his own rebound that came off the post in the eighth minute.

HE’S DONE IT AGAIN.



Leo Messi scores his second for @InterMiamiCF in as many games! pic.twitter.com/e3RVVpWTlT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2023

Then, in the 22nd minute, Messi jumped all over a cross from Robert Taylor for his second goal.

GO OFF, LEO MESSI.



A 20-minute brace for @InterMiamiCF's star man. pic.twitter.com/vzrDobOFRc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2023

Messi returned the favor in the second half, setting up Taylor for a 53rd-minute score on the counterattack.

#InterMiamiCF are a PROBLEM.



Messi tees up Taylor to make it 4-0! #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/OHMmHSiW8i — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2023

Through his first 89 minutes with Inter Miami, Messi recorded three goals and one assist. Inter Miami, which has the fewest points in all of Major League Soccer, has won both games he's appeared in as well.

Will Messi continue on this torrid scoring pace? We'll have to wait and see on that. But his dominant start has soccer fans already saying he's too good for MLS:

Messi in the MLS: pic.twitter.com/0bMTF3cnye — Sherron Jabari (@jabari53) July 26, 2023

