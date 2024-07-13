It will take more than an order of strawberries and cream to get into the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic's rematch at the All-England Club will be the most expensive get-in-final tickets in the history of sports.

The cheapest ticket to see if Djokovic can set the all-time Grand Slam record is $10,600, according to TickPick’s Kyle Zorn.

Djokovic is also aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles. It would be Djokovic 25th major championship — currently tied with Margaret Court at a career 24 Grand Slams.

Alcaraz also has something at stake on Sunday. The Spaniard, who has been most consistent on tour this year, is working towards his fourth Grand Slam title after winning the French Open last month. At just 21 years old, Alcaraz reached major finals on all three surfaces, earning the title of the youngest to do so in history.

While the two have yet to face off in 2024, Djokovic won the pair's last two meetings in 2023. Djokovic currently holds a 3-2 record on Alcaraz.

The first serve for the men's final will take place on Sunday, July 14 at 9 a.m. ET.