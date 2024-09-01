Brew Crew! Social media reacts to newest Milwaukee Brewers player being named ‘Brewer'

Milwaukee Brewers leftfielder Brewer Hicklen (75) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

He was born to be a Brewer.

Brewer Hicklen made his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, becoming the first player in franchise history to share a name with the team. So, there's now a Brewer named Brewer.

Hicklen, who reportedly was named Brewer after the maiden name of his great-great-grandmother, got the start in right field and hit fifth in the lineup.

The 28-year-old from Alabama was recalled from Triple-A Nashville prior to the game, making his first major league appearance since 2022 with the Kansas City Royals. Hicklen was drafted by the Royals in 2017, playing in four games with team.

Hicklen signed a minor league contract with the Brewers in 2023 and was hitting .247 with 21 homers, 68 RBIs and 42 steals in 105 games.

He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts for the first-place Brewers, but became one of the few players in Major League Baseball history whose first name matched the nickname of the team he played for -- joining other players named Red, Angel and Jay.

Social media reacted to Milwaukee's newest Brewer.

